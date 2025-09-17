XRP Price Prediction for September 16

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.Top coins by CoinMarketCap
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has risen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.9767. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the rise may continue to the $3.06-$3.08 zone soon.
On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the price above the $3.1560 mark.
Until that happens, consolidation in the range of $3-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.
XRP is trading at $3.0304 at press time.
