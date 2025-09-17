XRP Price Prediction for September 16

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.722+4.21%
Union
U$0.016606-21.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010543-3.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.13%
XRP
XRP$3.04+1.85%

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.9767. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the rise may continue to the $3.06-$3.08 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the price above the $3.1560 mark. 

You Might Also Like

Until that happens, consolidation in the range of $3-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

XRP is trading at $3.0304 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-16

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009444-1.49%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008195-2.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0434+0.41%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion In Crypto Bill

U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion In Crypto Bill

The post U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion In Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anti-CBDC Act: U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion In Crypto Bill Skip to content Home Crypto News Anti-CBDC Act: U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion in Crypto Bill Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/anti-cbdc-act-crypto-bill/
Union
U$0.016569-21.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017125-1.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013178-2.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 09:38
Share
All Eyes on Fed: Major Altcoin Boom Could Be Right Around the Corner

All Eyes on Fed: Major Altcoin Boom Could Be Right Around the Corner

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting has taken center stage in global markets, with traders nearly unanimous in expecting a rate […] The post All Eyes on Fed: Major Altcoin Boom Could Be Right Around the Corner appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.009124-1.62%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005254-7.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.16241+2.97%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/17 09:30
Share

Trending News

More

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

U.S. House Debates Crucial Inclusion In Crypto Bill

All Eyes on Fed: Major Altcoin Boom Could Be Right Around the Corner

Historic Parataxis Korea Bitcoin Purchase: A Landmark for Institutional Crypto Adoption

Chainlink Set to Explode, Pi Coin Near Historic Lows, but This Altcoin is Ready to Take Over