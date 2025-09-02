XRP Price Prediction For September 2

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 12:42
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0429-13.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0968-3.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1193+1.44%
XRP
XRP$2.8103+3.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.32%

The post XRP Price Prediction For September 2 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is trying to bounce back again. After sliding through much of August, the token managed a 2% rebound in the last 24 hours. The green candles may look comforting on the screen, but the larger picture tells a more complicated story where the risks still outweigh the relief.

A Market That Remembers

According to an analyst, XRP is facing a problem: a bearish divergence that has been building for weeks. In simple terms, price has been climbing while momentum quietly faded in the background. The last time XRP faced a divergence of this size was at the turn of 2020 into 2021. Back then, the pattern was not just a warning. It preceded a painful 60 percent correction stretched across several months.

Today, the pullback is only about 20 to 25 percent from the highs. That leaves experts asking the uncomfortable question: is this correction just getting started?

The Fragile Floor

XRP lost its footing above $2.85, a level that once acted as support but now hangs over the price as resistance. The next battle zone lies at $2.75. If that floor gives way with convincing daily closes, the market could easily test deeper waters between $2.55 and $2.62.

The structure does little to inspire confidence. Price action has been compressing into a descending triangle, a formation that more often than not ends with a breakdown. Should that play out, chart projections point towards the $2.17 region, a level that would mean another 20 percent slide from here.

Between Bulls and Bears

XRP has shown it can bounce, but the chart shows the token is not yet out of danger. A convincing move back above $2.85 would help repair sentiment and challenge the bearish setup. If the price falters at $2.75, the sellers may quickly regain control.

This bounce looks less like a sign of recovery and more like a test of resilience. The next few weeks will decide whether XRP can rewrite its script or whether the market is simply pausing before another act of decline.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.374-1.51%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.12074-3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09675-3.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09675-3.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-2.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2143+1.91%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE struggles at 200-day EMA as selling pressure builds