XRP Price Prediction for The Week

Ripple’s XRP had a big run earlier this summer, shooting up from around $2.06 to more than $3.60 in just a couple of weeks. Since then, things have cooled down. The XRP price has been stuck in a sideways range between $2.60 and $3.00, and traders are waiting to see where it will head next.

