XRP Price Prediction if Tokenization Reaches 10% of Global GDP by 2030

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 23:28
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012608+1.71%
XRP
XRP$2.816-1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15948+3.60%

TLDR

  • XRP could see its price rise to $41 if tokenization captures 10% of global GDP by 2030.
  • Ripple’s XRP Ledger is positioned to become a leader in tokenized asset markets, according to experts.
  • If XRP becomes a major settlement currency, the token price could reach between $16.55 and $50 by 2030.
  • A moonshot scenario for XRP, combining tokenization and cross-border payments, could push the token price beyond $100.

The concept of tokenization continues to capture the attention of financial analysts and crypto enthusiasts. Ripple’s XRP token stands to benefit substantially if tokenization represents 10% of global GDP by 2030. Ripple has been promoting the tokenization of assets as an essential future trend in the financial sector. If Ripple successfully captures a significant portion of this market, the price of XRP could surge dramatically.

Impact of Tokenization on Global GDP

Tokenization refers to the process of converting real-world assets into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain platforms. This trend is rapidly gaining traction, with many experts predicting tokenization could represent up to 10% of global GDP by 2030. According to Ripple, this could lead to a $16.4 trillion market for tokenized assets by the end of the decade.

Ripple recently referenced a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) forecast, which predicts that tokenized assets could encompass 10% of the global economy by 2030.

Given that the global GDP is expected to reach $164 trillion by 2030, tokenization would thus capture a massive portion of this growth. With institutions and enterprises moving towards tokenized assets, XRP’s position in this space becomes pivotal.

XRPL and Its Potential in Tokenization

Ripple has always emphasized the potential of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to capture a significant portion of the tokenized asset market. XRP Ledger’s fast transaction speeds and low fees make it a top contender to facilitate the tokenization of both traditional and digital assets.

For instance, Bitwise has suggested that XRP could be one of the best ways to invest in tokenization due to its scalability and security.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, confirmed that the XRP Ledger has been pivoting towards tokenization in recent years. As more institutions enter the space, Ripple’s infrastructure could provide the necessary scalability and security for tokenized assets to thrive.

XRP Price in a Tokenized Future

In a scenario where XRP captures 15% of tokenized assets by 2030, the total value would equate to $2.46 trillion. Given that XRP’s total supply is approximately 59.48 billion tokens, a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion would lead to a price of about $41 per XRP.

However, this is a more speculative estimate and assumes that all tokenized assets are backed by XRP reserves. As tokenized assets are currently valued at $306.8 million, and XRP’s market cap is $168 billion, it’s clear that tokenized value does not always translate directly into market valuation. Thus, the actual price may vary, depending on factors like market adoption and broader use cases.

In another scenario, XRP could become a major settlement currency for cross-border payments, handling 3% of global GDP flows, roughly $4.92 trillion in 2030. If 20% of these flows require XRP reserves, the total would amount to $984 billion. This scenario places the price of XRP at approximately $16.55 per token. However, if speculative premiums are considered, the price could rise to a range of $40 to $50.

Moonshot Scenario: XRP’s Combined Tokenization and Cross-Border Payments Role

In the most optimistic “moonshot” scenario, where XRP plays a dominant role in both tokenized assets and cross-border payments, the price could break past $100 per token.

This scenario assumes XRP captures a substantial portion of both the tokenization market and global cross-border payment flows, significantly driving up the demand for XRP reserves.

This combined scenario suggests that the future of XRP, especially in the context of tokenization, is highly dependent on the network’s growth and adoption by institutions. Ripple’s recent moves, including its involvement with stablecoins and tokenized assets, could set the stage for a more significant role in the global financial ecosystem.

 

The post XRP Price Prediction if Tokenization Reaches 10% of Global GDP by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$308.82-5.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-34.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund