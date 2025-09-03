XRP Price Prediction: Is Triple-Digit Target Incoming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:20
holoride
RIDE$0.000965--%
GET
GET$0.008575-6.53%
XRP
XRP$2.8276+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+2.97%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03674+1.26%

The post XRP Price Prediction: Is Triple-Digit Target Incoming? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is once again at the heart of one of crypto’s favorite pastimes: daring price predictions. For years it has hovered in the low single digits, recently clinging to the $3 range. But in some corners of the market, people are starting to talk about something far bigger — $50, $75, even $100 XRP.

A Setup for a Moonshot?

Expert Paul Barron recently walked through a scenario that could send XRP flying. If spot crypto ETFs keep gaining approval, if Congress moves forward with a market structure bill, if Ripple lands the right banking licenses, and if big partnerships start dropping — all of that together, he argued, could light the fuse.

In his words, XRP could push “upwards of $50 and above.” Some even whisper about triple digits. And even with a correction afterward, Barron said, the math would look very different than it does today. “If XRP hit $75 and then cut in half, you’re still looking at $37,” he explained. “Compare that to $3 today. That’s a 10x jump, even after the pullback.”

The Volatility Warning

Not everyone is cheering without warning. Digital asset strategist Zach Rector, who has over 90 percent of his portfolio in XRP, told listeners that wild swings are part of the ride.

.article-inside-link {
margin-left: 0 !important;
border: 1px solid #0052CC4D;
border-left: 0;
border-right: 0;
padding: 10px 0;
text-align: left;
}

.entry ul.article-inside-link li {
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 21px;
font-weight: 600;
list-style-type: none;
margin-bottom: 0;
display: inline-block;
}

.entry ul.article-inside-link li:last-child {
display: none;
}

  • Also Read :
  •   XRP Price Set to Outperform Ethereum? Here’s Why
  •   ,

The Conviction of the XRP Army

Still, there’s a reason the XRP community calls itself an army. Many holders aren’t planning to sell, even if prices climb into the $30 to $50 range. Rector himself said he would take some profit along the way but plans to keep most of his XRP long term. Others he speaks with are even rolling their retirement savings into the token.

.article_register_shortcode {
padding: 18px 24px;
border-radius: 8px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
margin: 6px 0 22px;
border: 1px solid #0052CC4D;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1) 0%, rgba(0, 82, 204, 0.1) 100%);
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 {
color: #000000;
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 20px;
line-height: 22px;
text-align:left;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 span {
color: #0052CC;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 22px;
color: #171717B2;
margin-top: 4px;
text-align:left;
}
.article_register_shortcode .media-body{
padding-right: 14px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-button a {
float: right;
}
.article_register_shortcode .primary-button img{
vertical-align: middle;
width: 20px;
margin: 0;
display: inline-block;
}

@media (min-width: 581px) and (max-width: 991px) {
.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
}

@media (max-width: 580px) {
.article_register_shortcode {
display: block;
padding: 20px;
}

.article_register_shortcode img {
max-width: 50px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 {
font-size: 16px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body {
margin-left: 0px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
font-size: 13px;
line-height: 20px;
margin-top: 6px;
margin-bottom: 14px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-button a {
float: unset;
}

.article_register_shortcode .secondary-button {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
}

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

.subscription-options li {
display: none;
}
.research-report-subscribe{
background-color: #0052CC;
padding: 12px 20px;
border-radius: 8px;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 14px;
width: 96%;
}
.research-report-subscribe img{
vertical-align: sub;
margin-right: 2px;
}


Subscribe to News

var templateIds = “6”;
var listOfSubscribed = [];

function subscribed_popupmodal(template_id) {
var templateId = ‘6’;
getAllSubscriberCategoryList([templateId]);
var subcribemodal = window.parent.document.getElementById(‘subscribe-modal-design’);
if (subcribemodal) {
var modalContent = `

`;
subcribemodal.innerHTML = modalContent;
}
subscribe_unsubscribe_status(template_id);
//getAllSubscriberCategoryList(template_id);
}

function toggleSubscription(subscription, template_id) {
var subscriptionCheckbox = document.getElementById(subscription + ‘_’ + template_id);
var li = document.getElementById(subscription + ‘Selected_’ + template_id);
if (subscriptionCheckbox.checked) {
li.classList.add(‘active’);
} else {
li.classList.remove(‘active’);
}
}

function getAllSubscriberCategoryList(getcategoryId) {

jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘GET’,
data: {
action: ‘subscribe_api_ajax_request’,
apiurl: ‘/app/email_newsletter/list’,
},
success: function(response) {
var result = JSON.parse(response.message);

if (result.status === true) {

var idstosubscribed = []
// Populate listOfSubscribed with subscribed category IDs
result.message.forEach(listofcategory => {

if (listofcategory.subscribe_status === 1) {
if (!listOfSubscribed.includes(listofcategory._id)) {

listOfSubscribed.push(listofcategory._id);
}

if (!idstosubscribed.includes(listofcategory.news_cp_category_row_id)) {
idstosubscribed.push(listofcategory.news_cp_category_row_id);
}
}
});

idstosubscribed.forEach(id => {
var subscribeButton = document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + id);
var unsubscribeButton = document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + id);

if (subscribeButton && unsubscribeButton) {
subscribeButton.style.display = ‘none’;
unsubscribeButton.style.display = ‘block’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);

if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘block’;
}
}
});
}

},
error: function(xhr, status, error) {
console.error(‘Error:’, error);
}
});
}

function subscribe_unsubscribe_status(getcategoryId) {
var elementTounsubscribe = parent.document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + getcategoryId);
var elementTosubscribe = parent.document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + getcategoryId);
jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
data: {
action: ‘subscribe_api_ajax_request’,
apiurl: ‘/app/email_newsletter/list?category_row_id=’ + getcategoryId,
},
success: function(response) {
var result = JSON.parse(response.message);
if (result.status === true) {
parent.jQuery(‘.skeliton-loader-block’).hide();
var hasSubscribeStatusOne = false;
result.message.forEach(subscribeStatus => {
if (listOfSubscribed.includes(subscribeStatus._id) && subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
hasSubscribeStatusOne = true;
}
if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 3) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthlySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthly_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthly_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
} else if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 2) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘weeklySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘weekly_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘weekly_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
} else if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘dailySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘daily_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘daily_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
}
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
listOfSubscribed.push(subscribeStatus._id);
}
});
if (hasSubscribeStatusOne) {
elementTosubscribe.style.display = ‘none’;
elementTounsubscribe.style.display = ‘block’;
} else {
elementTosubscribe.style.display = ‘block’;
elementTounsubscribe.style.display = ‘none’;
}
}
},
error: function(xhr, status, error) {
console.error(‘Error:’, error);
}
});
}

function logSelectedSubscriptions(categoryid) {
var unsubscribemodal = document.querySelector(‘.unsubscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
var subscribedmodal = document.querySelector(‘.subscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
unsubscribemodal.innerHTML=”;
subscribedmodal.innerHTML=”;
var selectedSubscriptions = [];
var storeCheckedId = [];
var checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll(‘#subscription-options-‘ + categoryid + ‘ input[type=”checkbox”]’);
var errorMessage = document.getElementById(‘error-message-select’);

// Use a Set to handle unique data-ids
var uniqueSubscribedIds = new Set(listOfSubscribed);

checkboxes.forEach(function(checkbox) {
var dataId = parseInt(checkbox.getAttribute(‘data-id’));
if (checkbox.checked) {

selectedSubscriptions.push(checkbox.id);
storeCheckedId.push(dataId);
} else {

uniqueSubscribedIds.delete(dataId); // Remove unchecked data-id
}
});

// Update listOfSubscribed with unique values
listOfSubscribed = Array.from(uniqueSubscribedIds);

var selectedSubscriptionsString = selectedSubscriptions.join(‘, ‘);
var concatinateSubscribeId = […new Set(storeCheckedId.concat(listOfSubscribed))];

var categoryData = {
‘subscribed_categories’: concatinateSubscribeId
};

var requestSubscriberData = {
action: ‘handle_dynamic_api_request_with_headers’,
security: ‘2a57dd852f’,

endpoint: ‘/app/email_newsletter/update_categories’,
token: ”,
data: categoryData
};

jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
data: requestSubscriberData,
beforeSend: function(xhr) {
xhr.setRequestHeader(‘X-Requested-With’, ‘XMLHttpRequest’);
},
success: function(response) {
try {
response = response.data;

if (storeCheckedId.length === 0) {
var unsubcribedPopUpmodal =

`

We’re sorry to see you go! Your subscription has been canceled. If you change your mind, you can re-subscribe anytime. Thank you for being part of our community!

`;
unsubscribemodal.innerHTML = unsubcribedPopUpmodal;
document.querySelector(‘#subscribe-modal-design .modal’).style.display = ‘none’;
unsubscribemodal.style.display = ‘block’;
unsubscribemodal.classList.remove(‘hide’);
unsubscribemodal.classList.add(‘show’);
document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘block’;
document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘none’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);
if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘none’;
}

} else {

var subscribedPopupModal =

`

Thank you for subscribing to our crypto and blockchain newsletter! You’ll now receive the latest news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. Welcome to our community!

`;

let selectedSubscriptionsArray = selectedSubscriptionsString.split(‘,’);
let subscribedCategories = selectedSubscriptionsArray.map(subscription => subscription.split(‘_’)[0]);
let subscribedCategoriesString = subscribedCategories.join(‘, ‘);

subscribedmodal.innerHTML = subscribedPopupModal;
if (document.getElementById(‘selectidname’)) {
document.getElementById(‘selectidname’).textContent = subscribedCategoriesString;
}

document.querySelector(‘#subscribe-modal-design .modal’).style.display = ‘none’;
subscribedmodal.style.display = ‘block’;
subscribedmodal.classList.remove(‘hide’);
subscribedmodal.classList.add(‘show’);
document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘none’;
document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘block’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);
if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘block’;
}

}

} catch (e) {
console.error(‘Error parsing response:’, e);
}
},

});
}

function closeModal(template_id) {
var modalId = template_id;
var modal = document.querySelector(‘#’ + modalId); // Using querySelector to find the modal

if (modal) {
modal.classList.add(‘hide’);
modal.classList.remove(‘show’);
setTimeout(function() {
modal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);

} else {
console.warn(‘Modal not found:’, modalId);
}
}

function closeunsubscribemodal() {
var unsubscribemodal = document.querySelector(‘.unsubscribed-popup-modal .modal’);

if (unsubscribemodal) {
unsubscribemodal.classList.add(‘hide’);
unsubscribemodal.classList.remove(‘show’);
}
setTimeout(function() {
unsubscribemodal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);
}

function closesubscribemodal() {
var subscribedmodal = document.querySelector(‘.subscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
setTimeout(function() {
subscribedmodal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);
if (subscribedmodal) {
subscribedmodal.classList.add(‘hide’);
subscribedmodal.classList.remove(‘show’);
}
}

function withoutLoginClicked(withoutlogin_id) {

localStorage.setItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’, ‘true’);
localStorage.setItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’, withoutlogin_id);
}

document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, function() {

const subscribewithoutData = localStorage.getItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’);
const subscribe_clicked_cat_id = localStorage.getItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’);

// Function to get cookies
function getCookie(name) {
let value = “; ” + document.cookie;
let parts = value.split(“; ” + name + “=”);
if (parts.length == 2) return parts.pop().split(“;”).shift();
}

// Get user token from cookies
const userToken = getCookie(‘user_token’);

if (subscribewithoutData === ‘true’ && userToken) {
// Call the modal function with the category ID
subscribed_popupmodal(subscribe_clicked_cat_id);

// Remove the flag and category ID from localStorage
localStorage.removeItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’);
localStorage.removeItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’);
}
});

/************************** update susbcriber content **************************** */
function initializeSubscriptionButton() {
var initialListItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options input[type=”checkbox”]’);
initialListItems.forEach(function(item) {
console.log(item.checked, ‘Initial Checkbox checked status’);
});

var listItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (listItems.length === 0) return;

var anyActive = false;
listItems.forEach(function(item) {
var checkbox = item.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
if (checkbox.checked) {
item.classList.add(‘active’);
anyActive = true; // Set anyActive to true
} else {
item.classList.remove(‘active’); // Remove ‘active’ class if checkbox is unchecked
}
}
});

}

function updateButtonText(anyActive) {
var subscribeButtonSpan = document.querySelector(‘.subscribe-submit .changeBtnText’);
if (subscribeButtonSpan) {
if (anyActive) {
subscribeButtonSpan.textContent=”Subscribe Now”;
} else {
subscribeButtonSpan.textContent=”Unsubscribe”;
}
}
}

function updateSubscriptionButton() {
var listItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (listItems.length === 0) return;

var anyActive = false;
listItems.forEach(function(item) {
var checkbox = item.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
if (checkbox.checked) {
item.classList.add(‘active’);
anyActive = true; // Set anyActive to true
} else {
item.classList.remove(‘active’); // Remove ‘active’ class if checkbox is unchecked
}
}
});

// Update the button text based on whether any list item has the ‘active’ class
updateButtonText(anyActive);
}
document.addEventListener(‘click’, function(event) {
var clickedItem = event.target.closest(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (clickedItem) {
var checkbox = clickedItem.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
checkbox.checked = !checkbox.checked;
updateSubscriptionButton();
}
}
});

FAQs

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-price-prediction-is-triple-digit-target-incoming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017727+4.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02645-0.63%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Share
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06022+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181-0.58%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21144+0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Share
Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

The legendary hedge fund manager has warned that the "big debt cycle" is coming to an end
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00203-10.54%
FUND
FUND$0.0195-2.50%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day

The Final Quest for FAIR Play: Why ERC-8001 is Web3 Gaming’s Missing Piece