XRP Price Prediction: What ETF Means for Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:19
The launch of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has stirred excitement across the crypto market. While the price reaction was not explosive, market data shows growing investor interest and signals that volatility could rise in the weeks ahead.

XRP ETF launch: first results

Trading for the Osprey REX XRP ETF (XRPR) officially opened Thursday on the CBOE exchange, marking an important step toward institutional adoption. XRPR debuted at $25.80 per share, closely tracking its $25 net asset value. 

Despite its modest scale, demand was strong: within 90 minutes, the ETF generated $24 million in volume, far surpassing the debut performance of any XRP futures-based ETF. By the close of trading, volume had reached $37.7 million.

The ETF’s debut also coincided with a dramatic rise in network activity. XRP exchange inflows surged 762%, climbing from 1.34 million the day before to 11.57 million on launch day. This jump suggests traders were actively repositioning portfolios ahead of potential volatility. 

While inflows often signal selling pressure, the timing points to speculative trading and strategic rebalancing by larger holders.

XRPR’s holdings consist mainly of CME’s CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate and CoinShares’ Physical XRP product, with a small cash balance. This structure keeps XRPR trading in the $25–$26 range rather than matching XRP’s $3.11 spot price. 

For U.S. investors, options have so far been limited to leveraged or futures-based ETFs, but the SEC is expected to approve several spot XRP ETFs from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, 21Shares, and Grayscale later this year.

More institutional adoption for crypto market 

The launch of XRPR is part of a broader wave of institutional momentum for XRP and the crypto market as a whole. XRPR’s underlying holdings are largely derived from CME’s CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate and CoinShares’ Physical XRP product, along with a small cash balance. 

This composition causes XRPR to trade within the $25 to $26 range, rather than directly reflecting XRP’s spot price of $3.11 on cryptocurrency exchanges. 

At present, U.S. investors have only had access to leveraged or futures-based XRP ETFs, such as Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF and ProShares Ultra XRP ETF. However, the SEC is widely expected to approve a series of spot XRP ETFs from major issuers such as Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, 21Shares, and Grayscale later this year.

Additional institutional developments have further strengthened the long-term narrative for XRP. The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund recently secured SEC approval under the Generic Listing Standards, bringing to market a multi-asset exchange-traded product that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. 

Ripple, the company behind XRP, has also announced a partnership with Franklin Templeton and DBS to develop repo markets that utilize stablecoins and tokenized collateral. Bitwise, one of the leading crypto index fund managers, filed for an XRP ETF in October of last year, underlining the growing interest among institutional players.

XRP price prediction and technical analysis

From a technical perspective, XRP is currently showing moderate strength. On the daily chart, it is trading in the upper half of its Bollinger Bands, a sign of consistent but controlled growth. 

On the monthly chart, however, the Bollinger Bands are widening at the fastest rate in the asset’s history, a pattern that often signals exhaustion rather than sustained expansion. The technical picture reveals a degree of asymmetry, with the upper band slightly above $3.50 and the lower band far below $2.00. 

Source: TradingView

This suggests that downside risk remains more accessible than significant upward movement in the short term.

Low trading volume also indicates that neither bulls nor bears are prepared for a decisive breakout. As a result, XRP is likely to continue consolidating within the $3.10 to $3.30 range in the near term. Traders should watch for any increase in volume that could signal the start of a new trend.

Nonetheless, it is now clear that the launch of XRPR is a milestone for XRP and a clear sign of expanding institutional interest. However, the ETF itself may not provide the explosive catalyst that some investors are hoping for. 

Still, if ETF inflows remain strong and additional spot products receive regulatory approval, XRP could eventually retest the $3.50 resistance level in the coming months. Until then, range-bound trading appears to be the most likely scenario.

Source: https://u.today/opinions/xrp-price-prediction-what-etf-means-for-third-largest-cryptocurrency

Source: https://u.today/opinions/xrp-price-prediction-what-etf-means-for-third-largest-cryptocurrency
