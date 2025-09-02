XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect from XRP in September?

Key Insights:

XRP price prediction: the asset hovered near $2.74 with a market cap above $167 Billion.

Recent moves showed a 3.39% daily drop and an 8.37% weekly decline.

Forecasts diverged, with projections spanning from $2.40 to $5.00 by 2030.

XRP price traded near $2.74 on August 31, 2025, with market participants watching for direction after a sharp decline. Analysts debated whether the token would rebound toward resistance or extend losses after weeks of consolidation.

XRP price tested crucial levels

XRP, the token linked to Ripple Labs, maintained a market capitalization above $167 Billion at press time. The token declined by 3.39% in the previous 24 hours, 8.37% over the past week, and 8.20% during the past month.

Technical analyst Ali Martinez had highlighted the $2.77 mark as a crucial floor for XRP. In a post on X, he said the token needed to hold above this level to avoid a potential retracement toward $2.40. With XRP trading below $2.77 at press time, that warning gained renewed weight among traders.

Martinez based his outlook on classic technical principles. Once a well-tested support level fails, tokens often drop quickly as sell orders cascade. In this case, a break of $2.77 raised the risk of a 14% move down to $2.40, potentially liquidating leveraged positions.

Source: Ali Charts X

The chart also showed a consolidation phase following mid-August highs around $3.20. Since then, the XRP price had produced lower highs, suggesting weakening momentum. The breach of $2.77 added to concerns that sellers were preparing for a deeper correction.

Wider market trends pressured XRP price prediction

Market conditions across the digital asset sector also influenced XRP. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum showed limited direction, trading in narrow ranges. Their sideways action weighed on altcoins, including XRP.

Data from derivatives platforms indicated more than $500 Million in crypto positions were liquidated during the previous week. That wave of liquidations added to the downward pressure and highlighted fragile sentiment across the sector.

The combination of macro factors and technical weakness left XRP in a precarious position. Traders monitored whether the token could stabilize after slipping below support or whether further liquidations would follow.

Long-term XRP price prediction creates a divided view

Despite near-term caution, analysts offered mixed projections for XRP. Forecast data from Changelly suggested the token could remain close to current levels, with limited upside in the near term.

A separate outlook from Cryptopolitan projected a possible move toward $3.60, with an average monthly level near $2.94. This view linked potential gains to Ripple’s recent regulatory progress and speculation about future exchange-traded funds.

Longer-range forecasts painted a wider picture. An expert panel assembled by Forbes predicted an average XRP price near $2.80 by year-end 2025, climbing toward $5.25 by 2030. Their scenario depended on Ripple securing favorable regulatory outcomes with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and achieving broader financial adoption.

Coinpedia produced a similar outlook, citing possible growth toward $5.05 if Ripple gained banking licenses and overcame legal hurdles. These projections contrasted sharply with Martinez’s near-term warning, underlining the divergence between short-term technical signals and long-term optimism.

Market sentiment and outlook ahead

Community responses on X reflected the divide among traders. Replies to Martinez’s post showed some market participants preparing for a breakdown toward $2.40. Others viewed that level as a possible entry point, expecting a rebound once selling pressure faded.

The start of September placed further focus on macroeconomic events. Federal Reserve rate decisions and inflows into crypto-linked ETFs were expected to influence risk appetite. Technical indicators such as trading volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offered additional signals. RSI, which measures momentum on a scale from 0 to 100, was near neutral levels at press time.

For now, XRP’s outlook hinged on whether the token could regain stability above recent lows. A rebound from current levels could set the stage for another test of resistance around $3.00. A sustained move higher might then target $3.60.

However, continued weakness risked extending the correction and amplifying market pressure. That scenario could drag the token toward $2.40, with broader implications for leveraged traders and overall sentiment.

Key levels to watch in September

The next few weeks presented crucial signals for XRP. The failure to hold $2.77 placed additional focus on downside risks. Resistance zones at $3.00 and $3.60 defined potential upside targets if momentum returned.

Whether XRP moved higher or lower, traders focused on liquidity conditions, macroeconomic events, and regulatory developments tied to Ripple. With forecasts ranging from near-term declines toward $2.40 to longer-term gains above $5, the token’s trajectory remained uncertain.

At press time, the balance between technical weakness and long-term optimism defined the debate around XRP’s position in the market.