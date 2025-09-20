XRP price prediction chatter has intensified after fresh ETF headlines and a steady push back above the $3 zone. Analysts tracking Ripple expect a possible move toward four dollars if resistance levels give way and ETF flows broaden. Remittix (RTX) enters this comparison as the so-called XRP 2.0, drawing interest from investors who want PayFi [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Is A Better Investment To Make Today, Ripple Or XRP 2.0 appeared first on Blockonomi.XRP price prediction chatter has intensified after fresh ETF headlines and a steady push back above the $3 zone. Analysts tracking Ripple expect a possible move toward four dollars if resistance levels give way and ETF flows broaden. Remittix (RTX) enters this comparison as the so-called XRP 2.0, drawing interest from investors who want PayFi [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Is A Better Investment To Make Today, Ripple Or XRP 2.0 appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Price Prediction: Which Is A Better Investment To Make Today, Ripple Or XRP 2.0

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 19:46
XRP price prediction chatter has intensified after fresh ETF headlines and a steady push back above the $3 zone. Analysts tracking Ripple expect a possible move toward four dollars if resistance levels give way and ETF flows broaden.

Remittix (RTX) enters this comparison as the so-called XRP 2.0, drawing interest from investors who want PayFi utility plus stronger upside potential at an early price point. In this match-up of Ripple versus XRP 2.0, the question is whether established liquidity or early-stage utility offers the better near-term growth path.

Ripple Today and the XRP Price Prediction Setup

XRP price has been buoyed by a friendlier backdrop for crypto funds. The SEC just approved generic listing standards that streamline how exchanges list commodity-based ETPs, a change that could ease the path for more crypto products that track assets like XRP.

Short-range forecasts published this week float a glide path around $3 with scope to $4 if momentum and flows improve into October.

Remittix Versus Ripple in the XRP Price Prediction Lens

Compared with Ripple, Remittix begins at a far lower starting price, which magnifies percentage returns if adoption clicks. That is why many referring to XRP 2.0 are pointing at Remittix when weighing the better investment today, alongside any XRP price prediction.

The Remittix team is verified by CertiK and is ranked number one on the CertiK leaderboard for pre-launch tokens, which strengthens trust and due diligence claims. The beta wallet is live with community testing underway, signalling product progress rather than slide decks, as multiple roundups have highlighted in recent days.

Remittix has sold over 666 million tokens, the token price is $0.108, and the amount raised is over $26 million. Remittix also runs a 15% USDT referral reward that is claimable every 24 hours and a $250,000 giveaway, and it has secured two centralized exchange listings with a third in view.

Why investors tag Remittix as XRP 2.0 right now:

  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth
  • Time-sensitive entry point before listings and parabolic growth

Those strengths echo what many XRP holders want more of in the near term. The difference is that Remittix is earlier in its curve, so positive listings, wallet expansion, and referral flywheels can translate into larger percentage swings than a mature large cap like XRP, even if both benefit from the same PayFi narrative tailwinds.

Where the better risk-reward may sit in an XRP Price Prediction market

XRP price prediction remains constructive with a path toward $4 if resistance breaks and ETF inflows scale, and the regulatory shift on ETP standards supports that view. Remittix is being treated as XRP 2.0 because it pairs a payments utility with fresh incentives and visible product testing.

If the goal is a higher percentage upside from a smaller base, Remittix currently looks like the better investment to make today alongside a measured XRP allocation, with catalysts that match what traders seek when the PayFi theme takes centre stage.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
