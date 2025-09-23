XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

XRP price today trades at $2.87, struggling below $2.95 resistance as sellers dominate.

On-chain flows show modest $392K inflows, but overall sentiment remains tilted bearish.

Macro headwinds from Fed caution and dollar strength add pressure on crypto markets.

XRP price today is trading at $2.87, struggling to recover after slipping below the $2.95 resistance zone. Sellers forced a retest of $2.84 earlier in the session, extending a week-long downtrend that has left the token at its weakest levels since late August. The question now is whether XRP can hold support near $2.83 or risk another leg lower toward $2.60.

XRP Price Breaks Below Key EMAs

XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows XRP trapped within a falling wedge pattern since July, with price repeatedly rejected at descending trendline resistance. Yesterday’s rejection near $2.…

