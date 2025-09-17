XRP Price Prediction: XRP 2.0 Beta Wallet Testing Launches Alongside 15% USDT Rewards To Investors

While some traders are cautious after recent price drops, many are excited about the ETF’s potential to boost the market.

But alongside XRP’s market movements, a new project, Remittix 2.0, is gaining attention. With its live wallet beta, CertiK verification, and 15% USDT referral rewards, Remittix is offering a unique way for investors to earn and explore real-world PayFi solutions.

XRP Price Prediction: ETF Launch and Market Outlook

XRP price prediction is gaining attention as XRP trades at $3.003 today. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, ticker $XRPR, is finally expected to launch this week after several delays. This product will be the first U.S. ETF offering spot exposure to XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

While the ETF promises direct XRP holdings, it also includes cash, Treasuries, and some derivatives, making it more regulated than a typical spot ETF. Despite the news, XRP has slipped from $3.19 over the weekend and is now trying to hold above the $3 support level, showing that price reactions are still cautious.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF has been widely discussed by industry experts and financial journalists. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart confirmed that the ETF should be live this week, while Fox Business’ Eleanor Terrett highlighted its “spot product with extras” structure.

Remittix 2.0: XRP’s Next Step

Amid this market activity, XRP 2.0, also known as Remittix, is launching its Beta Wallet, creating a new wave of excitement for investors. Unlike traditional XRP assets, Remittix is designed to provide practical, real-world PayFi solutions, combining crypto utility with a strong rewards system. With the wallet beta now live, early participants can explore the platform firsthand while also benefiting from the 15% USDT referral rewards, paid daily through the dashboard.

Certified by CertiK: Remittix has been thoroughly vetted by CertiK, the leading authority in blockchain security, offering investors unparalleled trust and peace of mind.

Conclusion

As the REX-Osprey XRP ETF goes live, XRP price prediction remains cautious, with $3 as a key support line. Meanwhile, Remittix (XRP 2.0) brings a new dimension to the XRP ecosystem. With the wallet beta live, CertiK verification, and daily 15% USDT rewards, Remittix is creating real utility and investor incentives beyond traditional trading. Early adopters are positioned to explore PayFi solutions while potentially benefiting from both platform growth and community rewards, making Remittix an exciting addition to any crypto portfolio.

