XRP Price Prediction: XRP Entering ‘Full Porting’ Phase, Eyes Another Breakout

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/29 20:32
Palio
PAL$0.007195-14.00%
XRP
XRP$2.8287-5.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262-4.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0082+10.36%
  • XRP is trading under $3 now, but an analyst sees a breakout brewing from a triangular structure.
  • Bitcoin’s liquidity spillover is pushing altcoins, with XRP chart cycles hinting at a steep climb ahead.

Raoul Pal, CEO of Global Macro Investor, has turned his attention to XRP, stating the token is now shifting into what he describes as a “full porting” stage. His analysis comes as altcoins begin to attract capital after Bitcoin’s retreat from its record levels.

Pal compared the crypto market to a “waiting room” where assets exit at different times. Ethereum, which climbed 72% since July and temporarily hit a new all-time high before falling, has already entered growth. He also mentioned Solana, Sui, and XRP are next to follow soon.

In July 2025, XRP gained 35% before losing momentum. The cryptocurrency slipped 4.98% in August, trading just under $3. Despite this correction, Pal believes XRP is stepping out of its consolidation phase and heading toward higher levels that may bring another phase of gains.

Bitcoin recently touched $124,000 before a correction diverted investor focus towards altcoins. Previous cycles suggest this rotation has a history of fueling broader altcoin upswings, and XRP is an ideal beneficiary. Pal pointed out the similarity between current conditions and previous trends. 

XRP Historical Patterns Signal Breakout Potential

Pal provided a long-term XRP weekly chart that dates back to 2014. He indicated repeated patterns of consolidation inside triangular and wedge formations that proceeded into strong rallies. The first such event occurred in early 2017 after nearly three years of compaction. That move took XRP all the way to its all-time high at $3.3 in January of 2018.

Following that, a long-term correction continued until mid-2020, and the price was stuck in a falling wedge. A breakout at the year-end sent the cryptocurrency to $1.96 by April of 2021. Another consolidation from 2021 till the end of 2024 concluded with an upward movement in November of 2024, breaking through $1, $2, and $3.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Entering ‘Full Porting’ Phase, Eyes Another BreakoutSource: X

Presently, the token trades within a tighter triangular pattern resembling a pennant. If XRP breaks out above the higher band, it would confirm the continuation of the late-2024 breakout. Failing to maintain this pattern, however, could drive prices down towards $1.7–$2. 

Broader Liquidity Cycle Backs Altcoins

In addition, Pal correlated the movement of Bitcoin with the global M2 money supply. He observed a twelve-week lag phase in which increases in liquidity first flow into Bitcoin before spilling into altcoins. He warned the investors not to look for short-term predictions but a long-term cycle.

He added that global liquidity is healthy, and the United States, China, Japan, and Europe all roll over enormous debt and keep monetary conditions loose. He also pointed out regulatory changes, sovereign adoption, and Wall Street’s growing crypto holdings as spurs for another growth phase. 

Pal argued the current condition resembles 2017, the year of the previous notable altcoin explosion. He forecasts that this bull run can extend into early or even mid-2026 based on sustained injections of liquidity.

Pal said that the cycle’s growth phase kicked off in August 2024 and is picking up momentum. He calls this phase the “banana zone,” suggesting the steepest part of the climb still lies ahead. If history repeats, XRP’s “full porting” entry may prepare the token for another sustained breakout.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding

Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding

BitcoinWorld Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding In a significant development for the European crypto landscape, Dutch cryptocurrency service provider Amdax has announced a substantial fundraising achievement. The firm successfully secured an impressive $23.4 million, earmarking these funds for strategic BTC investments. This move underscores a growing trend of institutional confidence in Bitcoin and its long-term potential. What Does This Funding Mean for Amdax’s BTC Investments? This fresh capital injection is a clear signal of Amdax’s ambitious growth strategy and its commitment to the leading digital asset. By dedicating these funds to BTC investments, Amdax positions itself to: Expand its Bitcoin holdings: Directly increasing its exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Enhance its service offerings: Potentially developing new products or services leveraging its increased Bitcoin reserves. Strengthen its market position: Solidifying its role as a key player in the Dutch and wider European crypto market. This strategic financial maneuver reflects a broader institutional appetite for Bitcoin, viewed by many as a digital store of value and an increasingly recognized asset class. Why Are Firms Like Amdax Focusing on BTC Investments Now? The decision by Amdax to double down on BTC investments comes at a fascinating time for the cryptocurrency market. Several factors likely influence this strategic direction: Maturing Market: The crypto market has evolved significantly, with increased regulatory clarity in many regions, making institutional participation more feasible. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin is often perceived as a hedge against inflation, attracting investors looking to preserve purchasing power in uncertain economic times. Growing Adoption: Mainstream adoption of Bitcoin continues to expand, from payment solutions to institutional portfolios, driving demand. Long-Term Potential: Many financial experts and institutions view Bitcoin as having substantial long-term growth potential, making it an attractive investment for capital appreciation. Moreover, as the digital asset space continues to professionalize, firms with robust regulatory compliance, like Amdax, are better positioned to attract significant capital for such ventures. What’s the Broader Impact of Significant BTC Investments? Amdax’s successful fundraising for BTC investments sends a powerful message across the industry. It highlights the continued institutional validation of Bitcoin. This kind of capital allocation by regulated entities often leads to: Increased Market Stability: Larger institutional holdings can contribute to reduced volatility over time. Enhanced Liquidity: More capital flowing into Bitcoin generally improves market liquidity. Further Innovation: The confidence shown by investors can spur more innovation in Bitcoin-related products and services. For individuals and smaller investors, such moves by established firms provide a degree of confidence, suggesting that the underlying technology and asset class are gaining broader acceptance and utility. Amdax, being a regulated entity under the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), adds an extra layer of credibility to this investment. Their compliance with stringent financial regulations ensures a secure and trustworthy environment for their operations and, by extension, their BTC investments. This adherence to regulatory standards is crucial for fostering wider institutional trust and participation in the crypto ecosystem. This latest funding round for BTC investments is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a testament to the evolving narrative of digital assets. It signals a future where cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, play an increasingly integral role in traditional financial portfolios. Amdax’s bold step reinforces the belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value and its potential to reshape investment strategies globally. FAQs on Amdax’s Funding and BTC Investments Q1: What is Amdax? Amdax is a Dutch cryptocurrency service provider that offers secure and regulated services for digital asset investments, operating under the supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Q2: How much capital did Amdax raise? Amdax successfully raised $23.4 million in its latest funding round. Q3: What will Amdax use the raised funds for? The funds are specifically allocated for strategic BTC investments, aiming to expand Amdax’s Bitcoin holdings and strengthen its market position. Q4: Why are institutional firms like Amdax investing in Bitcoin? Institutions are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin as a mature asset class, a potential hedge against inflation, and an asset with significant long-term growth potential, especially as regulatory clarity improves. Q5: Does Amdax’s investment affect the broader crypto market? Such significant institutional BTC investments contribute to increased market stability, enhanced liquidity, and further validate Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset, fostering greater confidence in the crypto ecosystem. Q6: Is Amdax regulated? Yes, Amdax is a regulated entity under the supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), ensuring compliance with financial regulations. If you found this insight into Amdax’s strategic BTC investments valuable, consider sharing this article with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments shaping the cryptocurrency world on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitcoin
BTC$108,512.8-3.74%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01667-2.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005224-2.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 19:15
Share
Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Corp Over AI Technology Theft and Antitrust

Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Corp Over AI Technology Theft and Antitrust

The post Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Corp Over AI Technology Theft and Antitrust appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Eliza Labs, an AI software company, has sued Elon Musk’s X Corp. (formerly Twitter). The company accused X of exploiting Eliza’s technology before suspending its account and rolling out copycat AI products. The company called X’s move a “calculated and cunning” attempt to undermine competition.  Eliza Labs Accuses X of Theft & Deception According to …
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-3.78%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000992-4.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-8.81%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/29 20:21
Share
U.S. consumer spending grew steadily in July, but inflationary pressures remained stubborn

U.S. consumer spending grew steadily in July, but inflationary pressures remained stubborn

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Jinshi, despite persistently high inflation, U.S. consumer spending grew at its fastest pace in four months in July, demonstrating resilient demand. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose 0.3% month-over-month. Income growth fueled the increase, with goods consumption being the primary driver. The core personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% month-over-month, bringing the year-over-year increase to 2.9%, the highest level since February.
U
U$0.0107+25.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.119-5.48%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4264-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding

Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Corp Over AI Technology Theft and Antitrust

U.S. consumer spending grew steadily in July, but inflationary pressures remained stubborn

Tether updates its transition plan for older blockchains: Smart contracts on these networks will not be frozen

Traders still expect the Fed to cut interest rates in September after the release of US economic data