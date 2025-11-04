XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Launch Expected Within 2 Weeks, Remittix Volume Soars

The crypto community seems to be going haywire as the ‘big guys’ look forward to the launch of the first spot XRP ETF in the United States, possibly within the next two weeks. Many are optimistic that institutional money could finally flow should the launch come to pass.

Meanwhile, in a separate but connected development, the payments-focused project Remittix (RTX) is experiencing unusual activity; its volume and wallet metrics suggest whales may already be moving in. The question on investors’ lips right now is “What’s the realistic price path for XRP, and could the real opportunity lie in payments infrastructure?”

XRP ETF Launch: Why It Matters and How It Could Move Price

According to filings, multiple products are in the pipeline, and the removal of delay clauses in S-1s suggests approvals may be imminent. Historically, when a major ETF launches, it brings new entrants, fresh capital, and renewed market attention. For XRP, this means:

A larger pool of institutional buyers is getting access via regulated vehicles

Greater legitimacy for XRP’s settlement and payments narrative

Potential for a price surge if it triggers inflows similar to those seen with spot BTC/ETH ETFs

By the way, technical indicators are cautious but hopeful. As seen in the chart above, price consolidation around the $2.19 to $2.64 band points to a possible breakout if volume spikes. But, as always, ETFs are catalysts, not guarantees.

Remittix: Volume Spike Suggests Strategic Positioning

Away from Ripple and into Remittix: while XRP may be about to steal the headlines, RTX is quietly behaving like a project with real-world promise and positioning. On-chain and market-data aggregators point to rising wallet accumulation and jump-ups in trading metrics; subtle signals that often precede broader moves.

Here’s how to frame the story:

XRP’s narrative centres on institutional access and regulated exposure.

Remittix’s narrative centres on payments infrastructure and fiat-crypto conversion.

If XRP’s ETF launch succeeds, it may trigger a wave of institutional acceptance, and that could benefit infrastructure plays like Remittix. Investors looking deeper than token price alone may see RTX as an under-the-radar play while the bigger spotlight is on XRP.

Final Thought: Two Layers, One Opportunity

The next few weeks could be deciding for XRP. A successful ETF launch would unlock a new chapter in its story, and that matters. Yet, for investors who look beyond headlines, the remittances and payment-rails layer may be the more interesting long-term angle.

In essence, if XRP is the door to institutional crypto-finance, Remittix might be the corridor through which value flows. Now, it doesn’t matter what your investing style is; you might want to pay attention to both, as the former looks suitable for short-term play, while the latter suits long-term players, thanks to its deep underlying infrastructure.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway