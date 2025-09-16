XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Launch This Week Could Spark a Price Surge

After the cooldown of the lawsuit between the SEC and XRP, the coin has been in the limelight for a while due to the ongoing ETF Frenzy. As of September 16, 2025, there are currently 10 spot XRP ETF proposals awaiting a final decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and crypto market experts opine that there is a 90% chance for these proposals to get approval.

The Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, which was expected to launch on September 12th, was delayed again. However, REX Shares has updated on X (Twitter) today that it is coming this week. The company tweeted that $XRPR will be the first U.S. ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, $XRP.

According to sources, it will be launched on September 21st, allowing investors direct exposure to XRP. The launch is followed by the completion of the SEC’s 75-day review window without objection, which marks a significant milestone for the XRP ecosystem.

Full List of XRP ETFs and Deadlines

More than 10 XRP ETFs have been filed since 2024, and the only approved ETF is the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF, which was launched on July 18, 2025.

Others are expected to get approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) between September and December 2025. The complete list of XRP ETFs awaiting approval is provided below.

ETF Filing Date Expected Deadline Grayscale XRP ETF September 5, 2024 October 18, 2025 Grayscale Avalanche Trust for XRP August 25, 2025 December 12, 2025 21Shares XRP ETF November 1, 2024 October 19, 2025 Bitwise XRP ETF October 2, 2024 October 20, 2025 Canary Capital XRP ETF October 8, 2024 October 23, 2025 WisdomTree XRP ETF December 2, 2024 October 25, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF January 24, 2025 October 23, 2025 Franklin Templeton XRP ETF March 11, 2025 November 14, 2025 Rex & Osprey XRP ETF January 21, 2025 By September 21, 2025 Volatility Shares XRP ETF May 21, 2025 Delayed from July 2025

XRP Price Prediction: ETF Launch to Trigger Breakout

According to crypto experts, a potential breakout could occur if the ETF launch happens in these highly positive market conditions. The REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, structured as a hybrid product relying on third-party custodians, is considered a special ETF that could act as a significant turning point in cryptocurrency.

So, we can expect an uptrend in the charts. The month-wise price forecast based on the market conditions and technicalities is provided below.

Month Min. Price Avg. Price Max. Price Potential ROI Sep 2025 $ 2.91 $ 3.08 $ 3.37 10.93% Oct 2025 $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 11.74% Nov 2025 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 3.54 16.64% Dec 2025 $ 3.40 $ 3.45 $ 3.50 15.35%

Bottom Line: HODL or Sell XRP?

While the forecast suggests that XRP will exhibit an uptrend in the near future, it is important to remain cautious about the volatile nature of the crypto market in general. So, try to do your own research on XRP before finalizing the entry and exit prices.

