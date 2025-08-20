XRP Price Prediction: XRP Sees Increasing Whale Selling, Are Holders Starting To Explore Layer Brett?

Institutions aren’t treating XRP as a high-growth play anymore—it’s a compliance token, not a wealth-generator. For traders chasing asymmetric upside, the shift is clear: capital is flowing from XRP into fresher narratives like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme-flavored Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution whose crypto presale is already catching fire.

XRP price prediction weakens as whales exit

XRP price action has retraced to the 50-day SMA near the key support level of $2.94. A rebound here could allow bulls to retest potential upside targets at $3.40 and $3.66 if momentum strengthens. However, a decisive break below $2.94 risks deeper pullback toward $2.73. Overall, the XRP price prediction suggests consolidation between $2.73–$3.66, with technical flows dictating near-term positioning for traders and funds.

If you’re an institutional investor, it may seem enticing, but if you’re a retail investor looking to maximize your multiples with a smaller capital outlay, you’re better off looking elsewhere.

XRP’s parabolic upside is cooked

Whale dumping signals one thing: capital inefficiency. As liquidity exits XRP, the token’s velocity stalls. Analysts warn of stagnant ROI, with compliance-heavy positioning suffocating retail speculation. Simply put: at this point in time, XRP will never be mistaken as a parabolic gainer anytime in the future.

By contrast, Layer Brett is offering limitless upside, fueled by its unique blend of meme coin pomp and circumstance and actual Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain infrastructure and utility, at a super low entry level of just $0.0044 currently. Unlike XRP which depends on regulatory clarity, LBRETT thrives on community power, meme virality, and tangible incentives like staking APYs in the tens of thousands of %.

Why Layer Brett outshines XRP price prediction estimates

With Ethereum Layer 2 scaling projected to handle trillions in transaction volume, Layer Brett sits in a prime market pocket. If Layer Brett manages to capture even just a fraction of the institutional money that will inevitably flow through the Ethereum ecosystem—and it will—it could translate into a godlike pump for LBRETT in 2025 and beyond. XRP holders are recognizing this contrast and rotating out in favor of the greener pastures and higher upside that projects like Layer Brett have to offer.

The verdict among crypto circles is simple: XRP is a boomer coin whose regulatory fatigue, slow-moving adoption, and declining whale trust make it a poor candidate for explosive upside. This is not just hype—it’s what traders call a “structural breakout asset.” LBRETT is the next big crypto that fuses virality with scalability.

The final word: Layer Brett is the play for parabolic gains in 2025

The XRP price prediction may hog the headlines, but serious traders see the exit doors opening. If you want parabolic potential, Layer Brett is the smarter allocation. Still in presale at $0.0044 with huge staking APYs and market-ready tokenomics, this is where capital wants to be. Don’t sit on the wrong side of the rotation—catch the next 100x meme coin before the window shuts for good.



This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

