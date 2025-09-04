XRP Price Prediction: XRP Teeters Between Regulatory Catalysts and Whale-Driven Volatility

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 17:55
XRP
XRP$2.8432-0.40%

XRP finds itself at a crossroads as regulatory decisions and whale activity collide with XRPL upgrades to shape its market trajectory. With the SEC facing mid-to-late October 2025 deadlines to approve or reject multiple spot XRP ETF applications, the token could either gain a powerful institutional tailwind or face renewed selling pressure. At the same time, whale flows and infrastructure improvements on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) add further complexity to the near- and long-term outlook.

ETF Deadlines: The Regulatory Wildcard 

The SEC is set to decide on spot XRP ETFs from Grayscale, 21Shares, and others by late October. Analysts place the probability of approval at 70–90%, citing Ripple’s recent legal clarity as a key factor. Approval could potentially unlock $4.3B–$8.4B in institutional inflows, mirroring Bitcoin’s 2023 rally, when the asset surged 120% after ETF approval.

Approval would cement XRP’s commodity-like status and open the door to institutional adoption at scale. Conversely, delays or rejections could spark short-term sell-offs, although XRP’s role in cross-border payments and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin adoption provides a regulatory hedge.

Whale Sentiment Swings: A Source of Volatility 

XRP’s price dynamics remain heavily influenced by its whale cohort. Wallets holding 1M+ XRP control 47.32B tokens (~79% of supply), giving them outsized influence. Exchange inflows recently surged to 260M XRP/day, up from 141M in July, levels that historically precede corrections.

Near-term selling could pressure XRP toward the $2.70 support zone, implying a potential 6% downside. Yet there are also signs of institutional alignment: Galaxy Digital added $34.4M in XRP, reinforcing confidence in Ripple’s treasury strategy and the XRPL’s expanding role in CBDC partnerships. 

Balancing Catalysts and Volatility

XRP’s trajectory is delicately balanced between regulatory catalysts and whale-driven volatility. October’s ETF rulings will serve as the immediate make-or-break moment: approvals could fuel a breakout rally, while rejections may trigger retracements toward $2.70.

Over the longer term, however, XRPL upgrades, Ripple’s RLUSD integration, and institutional adoption provide enduring utility drivers that extend beyond regulatory headlines. Traders should closely monitor SEC filings and whale flows in the coming weeks, as these factors are likely to dictate whether XRP builds momentum into year-end or retreats before its next major push.

Outset PR: Shaping Narratives in Uncertain Markets

Just as XRP’s price swings hinge on regulatory outcomes and whale positioning, narratives play a decisive role in shaping sentiment. This is where Outset PR, founded by crypto PR strategist Mike Ermolaev, makes a difference.

Outset PR operates like a workshop powered by data, ensuring that every campaign aligns with market fit and context. Media outlets are chosen not randomly, but by metrics such as discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral reach. Pitches are tailored to each platform’s audience, and timing is carefully mapped to let stories unfold naturally, building trust rather than chasing hype.

The firm’s proprietary traffic acquisition system blends editorial coverage with SEO and lead-generation, helping clients achieve reach far beyond standard PR. For example, ChangeNOW expanded its customer base by 40% through a campaign amplified with Google Discover distribution while Step App saw engagement surge in the US and UK, coinciding with a 138% FITFI token rally.

For projects navigating regulatory catalysts, technological upgrades, or whale-driven volatility, Outset PR provides C-level clarity. Its data-led, boutique approach ensures communications don’t just generate visibility but also engineer trust and measurable impact, turning uncertainty into an opportunity to lead the conversation.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.io

Telegram: t.me/outsetpr 

X: x.com/OutsetPR 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6836-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.285+3.59%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011978-0.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,760.73-0.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-3.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1312-16.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09887-2.08%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005511-11.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.8301-2.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event