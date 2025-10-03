ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
XRP price has bounced back above the $3 mark after a shaky September, regaining momentum and looking to climb higher. XRP is trading at $3.02 at press time, up about 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 9%…XRP price has bounced back above the $3 mark after a shaky September, regaining momentum and looking to climb higher. XRP is trading at $3.02 at press time, up about 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 9%…

XRP price reclaims $3, can institutional interest support the push higher?

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/03 16:39
XRP
XRP$2.2634-6.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02078-4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007073-18.37%

XRP price has bounced back above the $3 mark after a shaky September, regaining momentum and looking to climb higher.

Summary
  • XRP price is back above the $3 level, gaining over 9% on the week after a period of underperformance.
  • Institutional demand is growing, with looming ETF decisions and VivoPower building an XRP treasury.
  • Price outlook hinges on holding above $3, with a breakout toward $3.40 possible if momentum continues.

XRP is trading at $3.02 at press time, up about 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 9% on the week. The return above $3 marks a strong comeback after weeks of underperformance, when the token struggled to regain momentum and slipped below $2.80.

The Ripple token’s price recovery comes amid a broader uptrend across the crypto market, driven by optimism that Uptober could trigger historic rallies.

Adding further strength to XRP’s (XRP) gains is growing institutional demand. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC announced on Oct. 1 that it plans to raise up to $19 million, with part of the funds allocated to purchasing XRP for its treasury. This follows other recent corporate moves into the asset, helping reinforce momentum around the token.

Also supporting sentiment are looming decisions on seven spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications later this month. First in line is Grayscale’s proposal, scheduled for Oct. 18, with others, including Canary Capital and WisdomTree, set for later in October. Recent SEC rule changes have shortened the review timeline, increasing the likelihood of approval.

Approval of these ETFs could increase demand for XRP on exchanges, and with fresh demand in play, XRP’s recovery now faces the challenge of proving it can hold momentum and build toward higher levels.

Can XRP price push higher? 

On the daily chart, XRP has broken back above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling short-term strength after weeks of sideways action. The $2.80 level acted as firm support throughout September, and holding above this base has helped the token reclaim higher ground.

XRP price chart from TradingView with 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The immediate resistance sits near $3.20, with a stronger barrier at $3.40, levels last tested in August. A sustained close above $3.02 could open the way toward these higher targets. On the downside, failure to stay above $3 risks another retest of $2.80, which remains the key support to watch.

If institutional interest continues to grow and ETF approvals come through, XRP price may find the momentum needed to extend its rally beyond $3.40.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.005031-0.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,908.69
$103,908.69$103,908.69

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,508.94
$3,508.94$3,508.94

-2.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.33
$161.33$161.33

-3.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2628
$2.2628$2.2628

-2.75%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16287
$0.16287$0.16287

-2.44%