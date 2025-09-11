XRP price reclaims $3 level as market optimism holds

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 02:53
XRP
XRP$2.9813+1.03%

XRP has reclaimed the key psychological level at $3, with traders holding ahead of expected favorable ETF decisions.

Summary
  • XRP reclaimed the $3 level amid continued market optimism
  • ETF approvals remain the strongest potential catalyst
  • Open interest in XRP futures indicates strong institutional demand

XRP (XRP) price has reclaimed the $3, a key psychological level, showing continued optimism in its performance. On Wednesday, September 10, XRP’s price was up 1.1%, trading at around $3, with $4.35 billion in daily volume. Its current price puts XRP at a market cap of $178.26 billion, firmly in third place among all crypto assets.

Despite ongoing market volatility, traders still bet on ETF demand as the strongest potential catalyst for its price. Currently, the Securities and Exchange Commission is set to decide on 15 XRP ETFs. These funds, if market demand follows, could have a strong impact on the demand for XRP.

What is more, the demand seems to be there. Notably, the CME Group’s XRP futures contracts hit $1 billion in open interest in just three months, faster than those of any crypto asset. This metric, typically a strong indication of ETF demand, suggests strong institutional interest.

XRP ETF remains the biggest catalyst

Still, the earliest of these decisions, ones for CoinShares, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and Grayscale XRP ETFs, is set for October 19. That is, unless the agency delays the decision again, as it has done multiple times in the past. Most recently, the agency has extended the deadline for its decision on Franklin Templeton XRP ETF to November 14.

Still, the odds for an XRP ETF approval are very high, and Polymarket traders currently put the odds of approval at 92% by the end of 2025. If this prediction holds, XRP could be set for some of the biggest gains among top crypto assets in the coming months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.17+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-10.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.49+3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001107-0.89%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11049+3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch