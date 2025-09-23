XRP price is trading under pressure following a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, raising questions about whether the token can muster enough strength to revisit the $3 level. According to data from TradingView, XRP price is currently trading…XRP price is trading under pressure following a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, raising questions about whether the token can muster enough strength to revisit the $3 level. According to data from TradingView, XRP price is currently trading…

XRP price reeling from liquidations – can it reach $3 again?

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/23 17:30
XRP
XRP$2.8616+1.52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211--%

XRP price is trading under pressure following a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, raising questions about whether the token can muster enough strength to revisit the $3 level.

Summary
  • XRP is trading around $2.86 after retreating from an earlier surge, still struggling to recover from its nearly 5% drop.
  • The token faces key resistance at $2.90–$2.92, and a break above that range could set the stage for a potential retest of the $3 level.

According to data from TradingView, XRP price is currently trading at $2.86, showing a relatively sideways movement after an earlier bout of volatility. The price briefly surged towards $2.88 before retracing back to the $2.80 range. It appears the token has yet to recover from its previous drop during the massive crypto market wipeout on September 22.

Before the recent crypto market crash that dragged the token down, the token was trading well above $3. However, it later fell by nearly 5% in the span of 24 hours as other altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also suffered the same fate. Can XRP (XRP) bounce back to pre-wipeout levels?

XRP price analysis

So far, the token has been consolidating, which indicated that traders are watching closely to see if momentum shifts back toward $3 or if bearish pressure continues to weigh the price down.

The 30-period moving average for XRP price, which now sits at roughly $2.8633, is acting as a near-term pivot zone. At the moment, XRP is hovering right around this level, reflecting the tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. A sustained move above this moving average could help build the foundation for another test of the $2.88 to $2.90 resistance zone.

If the token fails to hold up above $2.90, it may fall victim into deeper retracement levels, particularly if volume remains thin.

XRP price chart in the past few hours | Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index for XRP price currently around 42 to 50, suggesting that XRP is neither in overbought nor oversold territory. However, RSI readings below 50 typically indicate bearish bias, especially when combined with a flattening price action.

Despite this, the RSI has shown resilience by recovering from oversold conditions earlier, which could mean that selling momentum is losing strength and buyers may attempt to stage a rebound for XRP.

The key level remains the $2.90–$2.92 resistance zone, which has acted as a ceiling during multiple intraday tests. Breaking above this range with convincing volume could pave the way for a retest of the psychological $3 mark.

However, XRP would need strong buying interest and possibly broader market support from Bitcoin and Ethereum to fuel such a breakout. Without this push, the price risks stagnating below $2.90.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
