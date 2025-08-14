XRP Price Rise, GoldenMining Helps XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,800 Daily

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/14 21:00
U
U$0.021+0.47%
XRP
XRP$2.9147-3.12%

As of mid-August 2025, the price of XRP (Ripple) was approximately $3.30, up 4% from the previous day, demonstrating strong market momentum. Following Ripple’s settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP’s daily trading volume surged 208%, with a significant resurgence in institutional investor interest.

As the market heats up, investors seek to capitalize on rising prices while mitigating volatility. Compared with short-term trading, using cloud mining to obtain stable cash flow has become a new choice for many XRP holders. As a leading multi-currency cloud mining platform, GoldenMining is attracting widespread attention from XRP users.

What is GoldenMining?

GoldenMining is a London-based technology company specializing in providing multi-currency cloud mining services to users worldwide. With over 90 mining farms worldwide and seven years of operational experience, the platform provides users with stable cash flow and secure asset protection through its efficient settlement system and fund management.

How To Earn Income Using XRP?

Enter the GoldenMining platform and register an account using your email address. Become a member and receive $15 to start earning income.

Based on its support for XRP, GoldenMining has launched multiple cloud mining contracts that support XRP payments and profit settlement to meet different funding needs and investment periods, providing investors with a stable cash flow.

ContractDaysInvestment AmountContract RewardsTotal income
VOLCMINER D1 Lite1$15$0.6$15.6
Elphapex DG1+2$100$3$106
Bitmain S23 Hyd5$500$32.5$532.5
AntminerL916GH10 $1000  $135$1135
L917GH15$3000 $621$3621
ElphaPex DG Hydro120$5000$1400$6400
Elphapex DG2 – 25-Day 25$8000$2900$10900
Elphapex DG2+ – 30-Day30$15000$6750$21750

 

Why Choose GoldenMining?

Create an account and become a member to receive $15 in bonuses, and sign in daily to earn $0.60.

Users are free from traditional restrictions. No expensive equipment or energy consumption is required. Simply purchase a mobile phone and a contract to start mining, and your earnings will be credited to your account the next day.

No expensive equipment or energy consumption is required. Simply purchase a mobile phone and a contract to start mining, and your earnings will be credited to your account the next day.

The platform boasts a team of certified professionals in various fields, including cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security.

Users’ funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for every investment, underwritten by AIG.

Conclusion

Many XRP holders believe that now is a perfect window of opportunity to capitalize on market trends and achieve flexible asset management. By using GoldenMining’s XRP-based computing power contracts, they can generate a stable cash flow from their assets without frequent transactions. In the future, as the market continues to heat up, this model that combines efficiency and stability may become the choice of more people.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.GoldenMining.com

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

 

The post XRP Price Rise, GoldenMining Helps XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,800 Daily appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds