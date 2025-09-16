XRP Price Risks Further Loss: Ripple Whales Dump Millions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.621-3.74%
Union
U$0.021097+39.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005658-7.16%
XRP
XRP$2.9834-1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017412-2.10%

Key Insights:

  • Whales reportedly transferred around 160M XRP, pushing XRP price below $3 support zone.
  • Analysts continued to project $10–$25 upside targets in 2025 with ETF approval.
  • Asia remittance adoption expanded, offering a non-speculative utility for XRP demand.

The XRP price held around $2.99 at the time of writing after a steady multi-week base. Whale activity added uncertainty, with blockchain trackers and analysts noting that 160 million XRP had been moved by large holders in recent days.

XRP price, ETF prospects, and whale flows

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs changed how institutions accessed tokens. Those products created a regulated channel for pensions, asset managers, and advisers. The conversation then shifted to which altcoin would earn similar treatment next.

Analysts said XRP price sat near the front of that line. On The XRP Pod, Jake Claver of Digital Ascension Group said a run to $10–$13 looked realistic, with $20–$25 as a stretch target by year-end 2025. That call rested on the idea that a U.S. XRP ETF could attract new pools of capital.

An ETF refers to an exchange-traded fund. It packages exposure into a security that trades on stock exchanges. This format lets institutions route allocations through familiar workflows. It also improves price discovery by concentrating liquidity.

Past ETF launches in crypto drew significant demand. Asset managers built model allocations. Retirement platforms added the tickers to menus. Liquidity deepened, and spreads tightened. Analysts said XRP could experience a similar cycle if the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a product.

Traders framed the setup in simple terms. If approval arrived, the buyer base could expand quickly. If approval lagged, range-bound trading could persist while fundamentals improved elsewhere. Either way, the policy path remained the key variable for timing.

Recent whale activity added new short-term risk. Analysts such like Ali Charts flagged that 160 million XRP had been dumped, warning that this could destabilize the $3 support. EgragCrypto suggested whales might be repositioning ahead of a larger market shift, while DefendDark cautioned that these transfers to exchanges could translate into sell-side pressure.

XRP Price | Source: Ali Charts

Southeast Asia adoption and payments

While U.S. policy dominated headlines, adoption trends advanced in Southeast Asia. Remittance corridors in Japan and across the region continued to mature. Partners used XRP as a bridge asset for settlement between currencies.

Remittances offer a clear use case. Millions of workers send money home each month. Lower costs and faster settlement improve outcomes for households and small businesses. That utility turns into recurring demand for the underlying rails.

SBI Remit and related initiatives illustrated this movement. Integrations brought more volume onto payment routes. Each corridor added counterparties, compliance links, and treasury operations. Over time, that activity encouraged more institutions to test the network.

XRP Price Analysis | Source: DefendDark X

On-chain data reflected this arc. Transaction counts rose with new corridors. Liquidity providers aligned quotes across pairs. As depth improved, slippage fell during peak periods. Tighter spreads then attracted additional flow, forming a positive loop.

Industry desks drew a parallel with the early stablecoin cycle. Utility started in niche venues. Over time, integrations multiplied across wallets, exchanges, and fintech platforms. XRP followed a similar pattern in Asia as payments partners stitched together regional rails.

What could steer XRP price next

Technically, XRP built a base above the $3 area over recent weeks. Traders watched that zone because bases often precede trend continuation. A clean base signals balanced supply and demand. Breakouts from such structures can carry further when participation broadens.

Source: Egrag Crypto

Large holders accumulated during recent weakness, according to on-chain dashboards. Whale buying does not guarantee higher prices. It does, however, reduce available float when supply shifts to long-term wallets. That dynamic can matter when catalysts arrive.

Derivatives data added context. Open interest climbed as traders built directional exposure. Rising open interest means more outstanding futures contracts. When it rises alongside stable funding and contained liquidations, it often signals constructive positioning rather than reckless leverage.

Liquidity also mattered. Depth improved across major pairs as market makers quoted tighter spreads. Better depth limits slippage on market orders and can help sustain trending moves. If spot demand increases during an ETF headline, depth can absorb more flow before price gaps.

Traders watched a few simple markers. First, they looked for strong daily closes above prior range highs. Second, they tracked volume confirmation during breakouts. Third, they monitored whether pullbacks held former resistance as support. Those steps, taken together, often define whether a breakout matures.

Macro and policy conditions stayed relevant. A clear regulatory roadmap in the U.S. would give institutions more confidence. Additional payment corridors in Asia would anchor non-speculative usage. Combined, those factors could turn a base at $3 into a springboard for the next leg.

The path remained straightforward. A U.S. XRP ETF decision would decide access for large allocators. Asia payments growth would decide the pace of real-world demand. Technical structure would decide timing as liquidity and positioning align. If those lines converge, the 2025 analyst targets cited above would enter focus; if they diverge, the base could extend until conditions improve.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/15/xrp-price-risks-further-loss-ripple-whales-dump-millions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,161.91--%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-3.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+2.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Share
Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.” “In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post . “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.” Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added. https://t.co/DllC6aJYoG pic.twitter.com/Li86cNDuP8 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 6, 2024 PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration. He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b. Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo , former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role. Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump. This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy. In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues. This week, Trump named Paul Atkins , a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004119-2.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508-3.07%
Share
CryptoNews2024/12/06 12:57
Share
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005278-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Trump’s Fed Ambitions Ignite Crypto Buzz: Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming?