XRP price risks sliding to $3 as Blackrock says it has “no plans at this time” for XRP ETF

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:55
XRP
XRP$2.9232-5.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00711-0.83%

XRP price faltered at the $3.40 resistance and now faces downside risk to $3, as BlackRock’s confirmation of “no plans at this time” for a spot XRP ETF dampens investor optimism.

Summary
  • XRP price was recently rejected at $3.40, pulling back to trendline support; downside risks toward $3 next.
  • Multiple asset managers have filed XRP ETF applications, with analysts giving approval odds around 95%.
  • BlackRock has confirmed it currently has no plans to file a U.S. spot XRP ETF, quelling earlier speculation about its entry into the XRP ETF race.

XRP price analysis

Ripple (XRP) was recently rejected at the $3.40 resistance, dampening investor sentiment that had been lifted by news of the long-running legal battle with the U.S. SEC officially ending on August 7, after both parties jointly filed to dismiss all appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Expectations were high for XRP price to rally toward its ATH of $3.84, set eight years ago in January, after clearing $3.70. However, sellers stepped in, pushing the token down to its ascending trendline support. The daily chart now shows fading momentum, with the MACD histogram showing rising red bars and the RSI sliding to 45.

At press time, XRP trades at $2.97, slipping below the 7-day EMA at $3.08. Unless buyers reclaim this level quickly, the path of least resistance is to the downside. With a lower high already set at $3.40 on the daily chart, the risk of a breakdown further increases — first to the $3 support, and potentially toward $2.60.

XRP price risks sliding to $3 as Blackrock says it has "no plans at this time" for XRP ETF - 1

XRP ETFs: Is BlackRock in or not?

On the fundamental front, major asset managers including Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, and Canary Capital have filed applications to launch XRP ETFs. Analysts estimate approval odds at around 95%, warming the longer-term sentiment.

On the flip side, BlackRock has publicly confirmed it has “no plans at this time” to file for a U.S. spot XRP ETF, despite earlier speculation from ETF Store president Nate Geraci that it’s only a matter of time before BlackRock enters the XRP ETF race.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-5.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.33-5.19%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004023-7.70%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14372-1.01%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.89%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M