XRP Price Set to Soar If Treasury Demand Hits 30B Tokens

By: Coincentral
2025/10/07 01:20
TLDR

  • One hundred companies plan to acquire 300 million XRP each, which totals 30 billion tokens.
  • The XRP price could rise sharply as this purchase would reduce the circulating supply by nearly half.
  • Companies like Trident Digital and Wellgistics Health have already announced large XRP treasury allocations.
  • Grok’s analysis suggests XRP price could reach between $5 and $10 in the first 3 to 6 months of accumulation.
  • In the longer term, the XRP price could climb to $50 or even $100 if the corporate treasury trend continues to grow.

The XRP price could surge dramatically if 100 treasury-focused firms each acquire 300 million XRP. This move would remove nearly half of the circulating supply from open markets. XRP currently trades at $2.97 with about 60 billion tokens in circulation.

Massive Treasury Demand Could Cut Supply in Half

Each company would need around $891 million to buy 300 million XRP. Combined, this equals a total market entry of $89.1 billion. These purchases would reduce the liquid XRP supply to between 20 and 30 billion tokens.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings has already launched a $500 million XRP treasury initiative. Likewise, Wellgistics Health secured $50 million in credit to buy XRP and improve liquidity operations. In July, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. introduced a $20 million XRP treasury.

This trend continued in August when Gumi Inc. allocated roughly $17 million to XRP. Everything Blockchain Inc. also invested $10 million and staked XRP on Flare for yield. These moves show growing corporate confidence in XRP’s long-term utility.

As companies buy gradually over 6–12 months, XRP price could face continuous upward pressure. The market may experience daily buying of $250 million to $500 million. This pressure could clear exchange sell orders at lower levels and push XRP higher.

XRP Price Could Hit $10 in Initial Accumulation Phase

According to Grok, xAI’s chatbot, XRP price could reach $5 to $10 within 3 to 6 months. This assumes steady accumulation and a strong market response to corporate activity. News of corporate interest typically boosts optimism across investor segments.

Fewer tokens available means smaller buy orders can trigger price moves. Scarcity could act as a multiplier on price momentum. Buyers may rush in as prices breach resistance levels near $3 and $4.

Retail demand often rises in response to signs of institutional adoption. Companies acquiring XRP may signal confidence, which in turn triggers further interest. Market watchers expect rising prices could attract traders, fearing they may miss the rally.

If prices continue upward, other firms may follow suit. This could increase monthly inflows and speed up XRP’s gains. Grok estimated the XRP price may hit $15 to $30 in 6 to 12 months if demand holds.

Long-Term Forecast Sees $100 XRP if Reserve Trend Builds

If XRP becomes a “reserve asset” for corporate treasuries, its value could increase sharply. Grok suggested that the XRP price may rise to between $50 and $100 over the next 12 to 24 months. That would depend on whether treasury demand grows and market conditions support adoption.

This scenario requires sustained buying, reduced supply, and rising utility. XRP’s payment features and staking capabilities could support that outcome. Market observers believe long-term holding by companies may support strong floors in the XRP price.

Ripple’s escrow and institutional holdings already limit available supply. Treasury buying could further compress liquid volumes. XRP price would likely reflect these imbalances over time.

The post XRP Price Set to Soar If Treasury Demand Hits 30B Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.

