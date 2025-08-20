XRP Price Slips — Whales Position for 25x Returns in MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX

Crypto News

XRP slips under $3 as whales rotate into MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX. Discover why these tokens are gaining traction as high-upside plays for 2025.

XRP price has once again shaken the crypto market. This time, the drop is sharper and has left traders debating its next move. The coin lost over 5% in 24 hours, slipping under $3 support. That fall rattled many investors who expected more strength after Ripple’s recent wins. Instead, the pullback reminded traders that even big players remain vulnerable.

The selloff comes as the broader crypto market faces another wave of pressure. Total market value slipped by more than 4% to $3.87 trillion. Altcoins bore the heaviest losses as traders rushed to lock in earlier gains. XRP was one of the worst hit, with volume jumping 76% to $6.4 billion.

Even so, not all investors are walking away. Some whales are already repositioning into high-upside assets. MAGACOIN FINANCE and Avalanche (AVAX) are catching attention. Both are now seen as better bets for outsized returns.

Market Conditions Keep Traders on Edge

The decline did not arrive out of nowhere. Global sentiment cooled after fresh U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected. Traders worried that tighter conditions could slow crypto flows.

XRP’s fall also followed a month of steady weakness. It lost nearly 14% in 30 days. Weekly losses stand at around 10%. The coin has been trading in a tight $2.95 to $3.15 band. That narrow range often signals pressure building in either direction.

Analysts warn that failure to reclaim $3.3 could lead to steeper declines. If XRP breaks below $2.6, some expect it could test the $2 level next. Derivatives data supports that caution. Futures open interest dropped 4% to $7.85 billion, well below last week’s peak.

Whales Pivot to MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX

Amid XRP’s weakness, investors from the Dogecoin and Pepe communities are making new moves. Reports show growing whale flows into MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX. That shift signals a strategic pivot toward tokens with higher upside potential.

MAGACOIN FINANCE has become a standout altcoin story. Early adopters believe its lean tokenomics and strong community appeal could deliver as much as 25x returns. Amid XRP’s pullback, whale activity flowing into MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX underscores this appetite for growth.

AVAX also benefits from renewed interest as traders chase scalable Layer-1 projects. Its ecosystem continues to expand across DeFi and gaming. This makes it attractive to large holders searching for a rebound play.

Final Thoughts

XRP may still recover if support holds above $2.6. However, momentum clearly favors newer plays right now. Whales appear less willing to wait for Ripple’s coin to turn. Instead, they want faster growth from presales and scaling platforms.

The crypto market remains volatile. XRP’s weakness highlights how quickly sentiment can shift. Meanwhile, the movement of whales into MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX show where smart money is looking for 2025 gains.

