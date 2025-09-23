XRP Price Stagnation No Longer Linked to Ripple SEC Lawsuit

TLDR

XRP price stagnation is no longer justified by the SEC lawsuit, says lawyer Bill Morgan.

Ripple’s $125 million fine has been paid, removing one of the major legal hurdles.

XRP’s market price struggles despite the launch of its first U.S. ETF.

Adoption continues to grow, yet XRP’s price remains flat, prompting fresh questions.

XRP’s price has remained stagnant, despite the long-running legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally coming to an end. The conclusion of this lawsuit, marked by Ripple’s settlement with the SEC, was expected to result in a surge in XRP’s value, but this has not been the case. Bill Morgan, a pro-XRP lawyer, has emphasized that the legal excuse for XRP’s flat price has now run its course, urging the community to look beyond the lawsuit for reasons behind the token’s lack of price movement.

XRP’s price has been hovering around $2.80, with little movement in recent months. After the legal battle with the SEC concluded in mid-2023, market observers had hoped that XRP would experience a price rally. Instead, it has seen minimal gains, and its market cap and trading volume have remained relatively unchanged.

Legal Battle and the $125 Million Fine

The Ripple-SEC case, which began in 2020, was a major factor in the price volatility of XRP. The SEC accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering worth $1.3 billion, which led to years of uncertainty for XRP holders. The case concluded in May 2025 with Ripple paying a $125 million penalty and agreeing to a settlement that allowed the firm to continue operations without admitting wrongdoing.

The payment of this fine was finalized in August 2025, clearing the final legal hurdle for Ripple. Despite this, XRP has not seen the expected price surge. The question now arises: if the legal battles are behind Ripple, what is holding the price back? XRP’s market behavior suggests that the legal excuse is no longer a valid reason for the asset’s stagnation.

XRP Struggles Despite Positive Developments

The XRP ecosystem continues to grow, with new developments indicating increasing adoption of the cryptocurrency. One of the most significant recent events was the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which saw impressive volume on its first day. However, despite this achievement, XRP’s price has failed to respond positively, leading to growing concerns among investors and analysts.

In addition to the ETF launch, XRP’s adoption is also expanding internationally. In Japan, for example, the gaming company Gumi established an XRP treasury worth approximately $17 million, indicating growing institutional interest.

Furthermore, the Flare Network launched a stablecoin backed by XRP, enhancing the use of XRP in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. These developments could have provided a boost to XRP’s price, but they have not resulted in significant price movement.

