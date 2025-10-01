ExchangeDEX+
XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:57
The post XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is once again at the center of price speculation, but this time the targets are higher than most have seen before. Analysts following recent market data now believe XRP could enter a supercycle that lifts the price into the $20 to $30 range by 2026.

The argument by Zach Rector is built on comparisons with Bitcoin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $57 billion in inflows since their launch in early 2024. That capital helped Bitcoin set new price records well before its halving cycle. Supporters of XRP say a similar pattern is forming now that spot XRP ETFs are beginning to roll out.

Why ETFs Matter

Until recently, XRP lacked the regulated investment products that have fueled Bitcoin’s rise. That gap is closing. The first spot XRP ETF has already launched, and more are set to follow. Banks and research firms are weighing in with early estimates:

  • JP Morgan expects $4–8 billion in inflows during the first year.
  • Canary Capital has hinted $5 billion could arrive in the first month.
  • Some analysts set a wider range of $10–20 billion in year one.

At XRP’s current circulating supply of about 60 billion tokens, these inflows alone could justify a base case of $20 to $30 per coin.

Current Market Conditions

XRP trades below $3 after a recent pullback tied to U.S. political uncertainty. Analysts describe this as a short-term event rather than a change in long-term momentum. The asset has already shown the ability to recover quickly, climbing more than 600% since late 2024 despite ongoing debates about regulation.

Beyond ETFs

The supercycle outlook is not only about ETFs. Broader changes in global markets are underway. Regulators and exchanges are exploring tokenization of stocks and private equity, which could move parts of traditional finance onto blockchains. If XRP and its ledger play a role in that transition, demand could expand far beyond current expectations.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-price-supercycle-why-analysts-see-20-to-30-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
