XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/22 18:10
  • XRP adoption strengthens as Ralph Lauren introduces it for payments across U.S. stores, boosting mainstream recognition.
  • Analysts highlight XRP retesting major support, with potential breakout toward $3.30 if reversal holds strong.
  • Despite recent price declines, rising adoption and positive technical setups hint at a possible recovery rally ahead.

XRP is gaining attention as companies start to include it as a form of payment, and the currency shows strong indications. One giant American company just added the altcoin, which fueled hope for growing use. Analysts believe the coin is testing at an essential support level, which would spark another rally.

At press time, XRP is trading at $2.81, reflecting a 5.96% decline in the past 24 hours. The asset is recording a 24-hour trading volume of $9.66 billion and holds a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, maintaining its strong position among the top cryptocurrencies.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite near-term correction, focus remains on rising adoption and important chart movements having the potential to determine XRP’s future trajectory.

Ralph Lauren Adds XRP Payment Option

One of the highlights was from well-known crypto analyst John Squire, who reported news that Ralph Lauren has added XRP as one of the payment methods in all of its U.S. stores. It is another landmark in increasing recognition of digital currencies by mainstream institutions and contributes to reinforcing faith in XRP’s long-term usability.

XRP Price Action Points Toward Upcoming Rally

Meanwhile, another analyst, FOUR | Crypto Spaces, noted the asset will be retesting an important trendline and support level. The kind of price action being formed here appears to be a typical consolidation phase.

The analyst thinks that if the token reverses from this area, it would begin a new run to the positive side. The first notable resistance sits at $3.30, and this might be the first stop before heading to higher regions.

Source: X

Market analysts think that despite short-term volatility remaining, adoption news in conjunction with positive technical positioning can provide for a stronger recovery phase. According to most, this can be an early sign of an across-the-board rally developing over subsequent months.

Also Read | Best Crypto to Buy Now: XRP Tundra at $0.01 Before $2.50 Launch Price

XRP Drops As Sellers Gain Market Control

The RSI has come down to 38.71, below the neutral 53.16 level, showing bearish shifts in momentum. The MA Ribbon also declines, at certain points of $3.001, $2.964, and $2.825, as the prevailing trade price stands lower at $2.803. This shows sellers in control as the token could not stay above key supports.

Source: TradingView

The MACD also shows weakness, as the line at -0.01273 falls below the signal at 0.00011, and the histogram stays positive at 0.01284 by a small margin. This signal shows accumulating bear pressure. Until buying volume interrupts this, the token may continue to decline to the $2.52 support zone.

Also Read | Ripple CTO Reveals Massive XRP Adoption, Global Banking Shift Underway

