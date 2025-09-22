XRP price today is about $2.98, trading in a tight range as investors watch regulatory developments and ETF momentum. Ripple XRP has recently been testing resistance around $3.00, with hopes that it can push toward $3.50 if positive catalysts align.

Remittix (RTX) is expected to jump over $3 under such a scenario, giving what many believe could be 30x returns, because its early traction, incentive design, and market positioning point to high upside if broader crypto market tailwinds hold.

XRP Price Today And What Needs To Happen To Hit $3.50

XRP is trading at $2.98 with a market cap of approximately $178 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume is over $3 billion. Price has recently fallen below $3, triggering a sharp liquidation imbalance among those expecting further gains.

Resistance zones lie near $3.20 to $3.33, and many technical analysts believe a break above $3.20 is required before trying for $3.50. Key risks include macro uncertainty, profit taking around current levels, and failure to convincingly break through resistance.

Remittix Could See 30x If XRP Clears $3.50

When comparing Remittix with XRP under the scenario of XRP hitting $3.50, Remittix offers a lower base price and multiple growth levers that could deliver significant returns. While XRP is better known and benefits from ETF news and regulatory tailwinds, Remittix is earlier in its cycle, and many of its growth mechanisms are still active.

Remittix is verified by CertiK and holds the number one rank among pre-launch tokens, giving strong credibility. Its beta wallet is live with active community testing, offering useful tools ahead of many newer projects. There is a 15% USDT referral program, claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.

Remittix has already secured two centralized exchange listings after raising over $20 million and $22 million in funds, with a third CEX listing in view. Remittix has sold over 668 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.3 million.

Here are the strengths that suggest Remittix could jump over $3, which is about 30x if XRP triggers its rally:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

These factors reinforce that Remittix is not simply riding XRP’s coattails. It has infrastructure, incentives, listings, and an audit status that may allow outsized gains from the current price. Should XRP hit $3.50 and generate strong momentum, Remittix could be well-positioned to benefit sharply.

Remittix Looks Like The Most Likely To Deliver Big Upside

If the XRP price today rises toward $3.50, it would show strong market confidence and could act as a catalyst for similar assets to gain attention. Remittix’s CertiK verification, wallet beta testing, CEX listings, and referral program give it several active growth engines.

Under those conditions, Remittix looks like the crypto most likely to jump over $3, offering 30x returns, much more than what XRP itself might gain from its run toward $3.50.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post XRP Price Today: If Ripple Price Hits $3.50, Then Remittix Is Expected To Jump Over $3, Giving A 30x Return appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.