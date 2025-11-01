XRP Price Today: Ripple Struggles at $2.49 as Noomez ($NNZ) Presale Gains Momentum

XRP price today stands at $2.49, down 2.59% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume slipping below $5.4 billion.
The token’s market cap remains near $150 billion, but its momentum has cooled as traders reassess short-term catalysts.
While Ripple continues to consolidate near key resistance zones, a new presale coin; Noomez ($NNZ) is capturing increasing investor attention after raising more than $4,514.81 in just two days.
Ripple’s 2025 forecast suggests moderate upside potential, driven by gradual institutional adoption and ongoing integration in cross-border settlements. Analysts project steady growth throughout 2025, with XRP trading between $2.43 and $2.83, averaging $2.58 by December; a 12.9% annual gain.
Key takeaways for 2025:
While the forecast is optimistic, traders remain cautious about volume fatigue and selloffs near $2.80, a critical resistance zone.
Forecast models for 2026 and 2027 suggest stronger growth periods, especially as global crypto markets recover from the 2024–2025 tightening cycle. XRP is expected to move between $2.60 and $3.90 in 2026, with an average target of $3.22, reflecting potential returns above 45% from current levels.
By 2027, projections strengthen further:
Analysts see a possible reacceleration toward $5 if Ripple expands its remittance corridor partnerships or integrates with central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiatives.
However, XRP still lacks strong speculative momentum compared to meme assets like Dogwifhat (WIF) or emerging presales like Noomez ($NNZ), which are currently capturing retail liquidity.
Noomez ($NNZ) is a deflationary meme coin with a fixed 280 billion supply, running a 28-stage presale priced from $0.0001 to $0.028.
Unsold tokens are burned each stage, and one verified wallet wins a Stage X Million Airdrop per round. Stage 1 has already raised $4,572 from 30 holders, backed by a full audit, 15% liquidity lock and team vesting (6–12 months).
Its roadmap is divided into five arcs blending lore, utility, and on-chain milestones:
While XRP remains one of crypto’s most established assets, its current stagnation near $2.49 has prompted traders to explore alternative high-upside opportunities. Noomez represents one of those rare early-stage presales combining gamified design, verified audits, and a deflationary supply model.
As XRP eyes a steady climb through 2026–2027, Noomez’s transparent presale and story-driven approach are already gaining momentum.
The project’s structure and fairness make it one of the most talked-about meme coin launches of 2025, and early investors can still buy Noomez during its initial stage before prices rise.
It’s a clear reminder that innovation in crypto often comes from new, creative entrants, not just legacy players.
Website: Visit the Official Noomez Website
Telegram: Join the Noomez Telegram Channel
Twitter: Follow Noomez ON X (Formerly Twitter)
This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.