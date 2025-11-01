XRP Price Today: Ripple Struggles at $2.49 as Noomez ($NNZ) Presale Gains Momentum

XRP price today stands at $2.49, down 2.59% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume slipping below $5.4 billion.

The token’s market cap remains near $150 billion, but its momentum has cooled as traders reassess short-term catalysts.

While Ripple continues to consolidate near key resistance zones, a new presale coin; Noomez ($NNZ) is capturing increasing investor attention after raising more than $4,514.81 in just two days.

XRP Price Prediction 2025

Ripple’s 2025 forecast suggests moderate upside potential, driven by gradual institutional adoption and ongoing integration in cross-border settlements. Analysts project steady growth throughout 2025, with XRP trading between $2.43 and $2.83, averaging $2.58 by December; a 12.9% annual gain.

Key takeaways for 2025:

Institutional integration: RippleNet’s partnerships continue to grow, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.

RippleNet’s partnerships continue to grow, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Regulatory clarity: Partial legal resolution and licensing in several jurisdictions may boost confidence.

Partial legal resolution and licensing in several jurisdictions may boost confidence. Utility-driven recovery: XRP’s use in payments and liquidity management remains a long-term stabilizing force.

While the forecast is optimistic, traders remain cautious about volume fatigue and selloffs near $2.80, a critical resistance zone.

XRP Price Prediction 2026–2027

Forecast models for 2026 and 2027 suggest stronger growth periods, especially as global crypto markets recover from the 2024–2025 tightening cycle. XRP is expected to move between $2.60 and $3.90 in 2026, with an average target of $3.22, reflecting potential returns above 45% from current levels.

By 2027, projections strengthen further:

Min Price: $2.79

$2.79 Avg Price: $3.61

$3.61 Max Price: $4.06

$4.06 Growth Potential: +61.78%

Analysts see a possible reacceleration toward $5 if Ripple expands its remittance corridor partnerships or integrates with central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiatives.

However, XRP still lacks strong speculative momentum compared to meme assets like Dogwifhat (WIF) or emerging presales like Noomez ($NNZ), which are currently capturing retail liquidity.

Noomez ($NNZ): A Structured Presale Built on Story and Precision

Noomez ($NNZ) is a deflationary meme coin with a fixed 280 billion supply, running a 28-stage presale priced from $0.0001 to $0.028.

Unsold tokens are burned each stage, and one verified wallet wins a Stage X Million Airdrop per round. Stage 1 has already raised $4,572 from 30 holders, backed by a full audit, 15% liquidity lock and team vesting (6–12 months).

Its roadmap is divided into five arcs blending lore, utility, and on-chain milestones:

Arc I – The Foundation (Q3 2025): Channels open, whitelist, dashboard, and audit.

Channels open, whitelist, dashboard, and audit. Arc II – The Awakening (Q4 2025): 28-stage presale, “Sell Out or 7 Days Max,” airdrops, live Gauge.

28-stage presale, “Sell Out or 7 Days Max,” airdrops, live Gauge. Arc III – The Vault Signal (Q1 2026): Stage 14 USDT rewards + burns.

Stage 14 USDT rewards + burns. Arc IV – The Lunar Ascension (Q2 2026): Stage 28 28M NNZ, NFTs, partner rewards.

Stage 28 28M NNZ, NFTs, partner rewards. Arc V – The Engine Ignites (Q3 2026): DEX listing, staking, Access Engine token drops.

The Bottom Line

While XRP remains one of crypto’s most established assets, its current stagnation near $2.49 has prompted traders to explore alternative high-upside opportunities. Noomez represents one of those rare early-stage presales combining gamified design, verified audits, and a deflationary supply model.

As XRP eyes a steady climb through 2026–2027, Noomez’s transparent presale and story-driven approach are already gaining momentum.

The project’s structure and fairness make it one of the most talked-about meme coin launches of 2025, and early investors can still buy Noomez during its initial stage before prices rise.

It’s a clear reminder that innovation in crypto often comes from new, creative entrants, not just legacy players.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Noomez Website

Telegram: Join the Noomez Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Noomez ON X (Formerly Twitter)