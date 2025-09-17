XRP Price Under Pressure as Whales Offload 200 Million Tokens

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 23:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.917+7.79%
XRP
XRP$3.1184+3.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01438+6.20%

The token is trading near $3.02, with analysts warning of a possible dip toward $2.78 if selling continues.

According to market analyst Ali Martinez, whales have unloaded approximately 200 million XRP in the past two weeks, raising concerns over sustained downward momentum.

Data from Santiment shows that major wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP significantly reduced their positions, coinciding with the latest pullback in price.

Technical indicators also suggest caution. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering around 53, indicating neutral momentum but leaning toward bearish territory.

At the same time, XRP recently failed to hold above $3.10, with traders eyeing $2.78 as the next key support level.

Ali noted that if selling pressure persists, XRP could retest the $2.90 and $2.80 zones before stabilizing. Failure to defend these levels may trigger a deeper correction.

Despite the bearish signals, XRP has shown resilience around $3.00, where buying interest has repeatedly emerged. Traders will now be watching whether this level holds in the coming sessions or if whales continue to weigh on the market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Price Under Pressure as Whales Offload 200 Million Tokens appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3