XRP Records Insane 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunge in $400 Million Bloodbath, 2 Billion Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:57
XRP
XRP$2.7747-0.01%
TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+1.89%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57463-4.44%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$204.59+3.95%
XRP
XRP$2.7761+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009755-42.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
PANews reported on September 23 that the product manager of ChatGPT: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia.
PANews2025/09/23 11:29
