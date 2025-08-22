XRP Remains In The Range Above $2.60

2025/08/22 22:32
Aug 22, 2025 at 13:30 // Price

The price of Ripple (XRP) has fallen below the moving average lines, and is forming a sideways trend below the $3.40 mark.


Since July 24, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading sideways between the $2.60 support and the $3.40 resistance. Buyers have made three unsuccessful attempts to resume the uptrend above the $3.40 level.

XRP long-term analysis: bearish


Today, XRP fell and found support below the moving average lines, but above the $2.80 level. Selling pressure has eased and XRP is consolidating above the $2.80 support. 


XRP will resume its positive momentum when it recovers and breaks above the moving average lines. Moreover, the altcoin will gain value if buyers hold the price above the moving average lines.


Meanwhile, the decline above the current support level of $2.80 has reached bearish fatigue. If XRP loses its current support, it will drop to $2.60. Currently, XRP is $2.85.

XRP price indicators analysis


After the recent decline, XRP price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks are forming on the 4-hour chart as the altcoin consolidates above its current support level. This will force the altcoin to remain in the bearish trend zone.


Technical indicators:  



Key Resistance Levels – $2.80 and $3.00



Key Support Levels – $1.80 and $1.60



What is the next direction for XRP?


The price is currently trading below its moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin has dipped into a narrow range between the $2.80 support and the moving average lines. It will be forced to trade in a narrow range below the moving average.


However, since the price range is so narrow, XRP will see a rally or a breakdown.




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/xrp-remains-range/

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines' Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country's central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country's financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin's remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin's remarkable performance coincides with President Trump's endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
