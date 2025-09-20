For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications.  […] The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications.  […] The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live

LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20
For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications. 

Among all the projects mentioned in the transformation, DigiTap is the one that has garnered the most attention. Several experts are pointing to it as the best crypto to buy now, while the growth potential of XRP is weakening.

The Problem With Legacy Altcoins

User needs have also evolved to the point where the altcoins of the past no longer suffice. Although XRP did well in bringing blockchain technology into the world of institutional payments, the currency has faced several regulatory issues, raising doubts about its widespread adoption among users. 

While it is highly regarded academically, it still receives heavy criticism for its sluggish implementations of real-world projects. The greatest difficulty these veteran tokens face is that they were built with very different target user groups and currently do not offer the comprehensive experience that crypto users demand.

Why DigiTap Is Different

Digitap comes with a very different concept- the world’s first omnibank. In contrast to other long-standing projects that focus on a single aspect of the market, Digitap combines the best of traditional fiat banking with the most cutting-edge blockchain technology in a single app. 

The idea is user-friendly and stunning in terms of its strength. Customers can be paid in any traditional currency or crypto, which can be instantly converted by the Digitap app for them to spend it anywhere. They are also allowed to keep crypto, facilitate the exchange of different currencies, and pay for their everyday purchases. 

The smart exchange engine of the platform automatically determines the most favorable exchange rates. Consequently, the whole procedure becomes more convenient and low-cost compared to traditional banks or crypto wallets.

Privacy and Control in a Regulated World

Digitap is one of the few platforms that strikes between users and businesses, allowing anyone to be in full control of their finances. Digitap offers regulated offshore accounts, encrypted transactions, and optional privacy settings, providing users with more freedom than traditional banks. The result is better control and privacy for all users, making it attractive to professionals and businesses seeking secure financial alternatives.

Real Utility Beyond Speculation

Many altcoins are often criticized for being largely reliant on speculation and mostly having little to no real utility. The value of XRP has always been tied to the outcome of legal cases and is dependent on the promises of future uptake. Digitap, however, does not fall into this trap, as it is already operational and can be used immediately. The availability of the app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play confirms this. 

Many inflationary tokens constantly increase their supply to reward stakers, while $TAP establishes a capped token system. Every time the app handles the swaps, the transfers, or the payments through the card, some small fees go along with the transactions. Half of those fees are allocated to purchasing $TAP from the market, after which those tokens become permanently burned.

It means that for investors, demand is directly tied to usage, not speculation. Priced only $0.0125 in presale, many consider it a rare opportunity to hold a token designed for long-term appreciation.

Conclusion: Why DigiTap Could Replace Legacy Altcoins

What makes investors decide to put Digitap before XRP and the rest of the legacy altcoins is quite obvious. It combines utility, privacy, compliance, and deflationary tokenomics in a single platform. It is not only for cross-border payments but is reimagined to work as the primary global financial network for both individuals and businesses.

The momentum is now shifting to projects that deliver value today. Digitap has great potential to become the best cryptocurrency to buy now, as it is the world’s first omni-bank concept. For those who are tired of the long wait between promise and delivery, Digitap is here to offer something completely new.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
