XRP Rich List August 2025: Are You in the Top 10%?

The latest XRP rich list reveals how many tokens investors need to rank among the wealthiest holders. Interestingly, the entry bar has dropped recently. At today’s XRP price of $2.91, owning under $7,000 worth of tokens is enough to place an investor in the top 10% of richest XRP addresses.

XRP Rich List Capital Number Drops

To be in the top 10%, a wallet must hold about 2,396 XRP, which amounts to approximately $6973.90 at the current price. Despite increased participation and a more widespread retail ownership base, the threshold to be in the rich list has dropped in August.

Interestingly, there are about 6.6 million XRP wallets globally, yet less than one million wallets actually hold more than 2,300 XRP. The top 10% tier contains over 690,000 active wallets as of August 2025. The number is continuously growing as more and more investors are joining the ranks.

Percentage #Accounts Balance Equals (data provided by the Wall Street Bull)

Percentage Number of Wallets XRP Amount 0.01% 691 6,692,587.586946 XRP 0.1% 6,910 350,491.824569 XRP 0.2% 13,820 197,695.303092 XRP 0.5% 34,549 96,445.903096 XRP 1% 69,098 50,025.789126 XRP 2% 138,197 25,003.992913 XRP 3% 207,295 15,642.899993 XRP 4% 276,394 10,686.116118 XRP 5% 345,492 8,370.264763 XRP 10% 690,984 2,396.754360 XRP

Analysts say that the drop in the amount of XRP gives an opportunity to enter the XRP-rich list with reduced investments. During the August 4 report, there were 679,990 accounts on the top 10% list. Today, that figure has increased to 690,984, indicating that over 11,000 wallets have slipped into this tier.

Analysts Eye Higher Price in XRP

XRP will make a move toward $5 in the near future. XRP is gaining mainstream attention with regulatory clarity and adoption trends. Analyst EGRAG is eyeing $40 as his optimistic target for XRP after a breakout from a Mega W Pattern.