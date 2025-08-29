XRP Rich List August 2025: Are You in the Top 10%?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/29 14:35
XRP
XRP$2.8643-4.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.168-2.50%
XRP Flips BlackRock as Price Holds $3 – Analysts Eye $5 to $8 Next

The post XRP Rich List August 2025: Are You in the Top 10%? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The latest XRP rich list reveals how many tokens investors need to rank among the wealthiest holders. Interestingly, the entry bar has dropped recently. At today’s XRP price of $2.91, owning under $7,000 worth of tokens is enough to place an investor in the top 10% of richest XRP addresses.

XRP Rich List Capital Number Drops 

To be in the top 10%, a wallet must hold about 2,396 XRP, which amounts to approximately $6973.90 at the current price. Despite increased participation and a more widespread retail ownership base, the threshold to be in the rich list has dropped in August. 

Interestingly, there are about 6.6 million XRP wallets globally, yet less than one million wallets actually hold more than 2,300 XRP. The top 10% tier contains over 690,000 active wallets as of August 2025. The number is continuously growing as more and more investors are joining the ranks. 

Percentage #Accounts Balance Equals (data provided by the Wall Street Bull)

Percentage Number of Wallets XRP Amount
0.01%6916,692,587.586946 XRP
0.1%6,910350,491.824569 XRP
0.2%13,820197,695.303092 XRP
0.5%34,54996,445.903096 XRP
1%69,09850,025.789126 XRP
2%138,19725,003.992913 XRP
3%207,29515,642.899993 XRP
4%276,39410,686.116118 XRP
5%345,4928,370.264763 XRP
10%690,9842,396.754360 XRP

Analysts say that the drop in the amount of XRP gives an opportunity to enter the XRP-rich list with reduced investments. During the August 4 report, there were 679,990 accounts on the top 10% list. Today, that figure has increased to 690,984, indicating that over 11,000 wallets have slipped into this tier.

Analysts Eye Higher Price in XRP 

XRP will make a move toward $5 in the near future. XRP is gaining mainstream attention with regulatory clarity and adoption trends. Analyst EGRAG is eyeing $40 as his optimistic target for XRP after a breakout from a Mega W Pattern. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563-0.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-3.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07678+11.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167-0.65%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012017-6.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.064-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-4.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002834-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012177-1.21%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Share

Trending News

More

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.