XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 22:12
Bitcoin
BTC$116,458.93+3.59%
GET
GET$0.01+0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10295+2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0574+5.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01455+9.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02045+7.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002904+3.38%
  • XRP rich list shows majority hold crumbs, not life-changing wealth.
  • Analyst says wallet distribution proves only few can become wealthy.
  • Ripple’s $10 trillion vision contrasts with limited holder wealth reality.

The XRP community often speculates about a dramatic price surge, with predictions ranging from $100 to even $1,000 per token. Although such projections are very exciting to investors, critics argue that the valuation is unrealistic, and even if it happens, only a few people will become rich, as opposed to the general assumption.


According to market commentator 24hrsCrypto, this assumption is misleading. In a recent broadcast, he dissected the XRP rich list to show that only a few holders could reasonably profit from a significant rally.


XRP Wallet Data Reveals Uneven Distribution

24hrsCrypto highlighted that more than 3 million wallets currently hold between 0 and 20 XRP. These accounts are what he termed as residuals, and they usually reflect small exchange balances or test wallets. The average amount of XRP in each is approximately 8 XRP, or less than $25 today.


Also Read: Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Sells BTC to Snap Up Millions in Ethereum


The second bracket of 2.5 million wallets is between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these accounts possess more than 210 million tokens and have an average balance of 83 XRP, which is approximately $240.


Together, these two categories account for 81 percent of all XRP wallets. Their tokens total almost 234 million, but their average balances are unlikely to make them rich even at the price of XRP, which is $1000.


In addition, 24hrsCrypto pointed out that higher wallet values are deceptive. Most people separate their holdings into several accounts, so wallet numbers overestimate the number of wealthy investors. Due to this, very few people worldwide have sufficient XRP to get a good reward.


Ripple’s Larger Ambition Provides Context

While the XRP rich list analysis shows limited wealth potential for most, Ripple continues to pursue its broader vision. Its executives describe their mission as building the “Internet of Value,” a financial network designed to transform how money moves globally.


They liken this phase to Amazon’s initial concentration on books and then growth into a one-trillion-dollar powerhouse. Today’s financial system has trillions of dollars invested in it, and Ripple believes that its technology has the potential to rival systems such as SWIFT.


Analyst Remains Confident in Price Growth

Despite stressing that few people will get rich, 24hrsCrypto expressed confidence in XRP’s future. He predicted that the token would hit $100 and rise to $2000 or even $3000.


He argued that the math behind distribution proves mass billionaire creation is impossible, but a small group of well-positioned holders could see life-changing gains if those projections materialize.


The XRP rich list indicates that the distribution of wealth in the ecosystem is skewed into the hands of a few investors. According to 24hrsCrypto, while XRP may achieve high valuations, only a limited number of holders have enough tokens to benefit on a transformative scale.


Also Read: MetaMask Set to Launch Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD With Major Partners


The post XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00971+10.59%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+5.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May