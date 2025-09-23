XRP Risks Falling Below The $2.80 Low

Sep 23, 2025 at 11:08 // Price

The XRP price analysis by Coinidol.com. Ripple has been moving sideways between the $2.80 support and the $3.20 resistance.



XRP long-term analysis: bearish



Today, the bearish momentum broke through the $2.80 support and reached a low of $2.71. However, the bulls capitalised on the dips and pushed back above the $2.80 level or the 21-day SMA support.



Since August 2, the bulls have successfully defended the current support level of $2.80. Despite the recent recovery above the $2.80 or 21-day SMA support, the cryptocurrency is expected to fall even lower. If the bears break above the 21-day SMA support level, the selling pressure will increase again. According to the price indication, XRP will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or the low of $1.85. Currently, the XRP stands at $2.85.

Technical indicators:

XRP price indicators analysis



On the weekly chart, XRP has fallen but found support above the moving averages. The 21-day and 50-day moving average lines are trending upwards, indicating a past rally. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are clearly below the moving average lines, indicating a downtrend.









XRP/USD weekly chart – September 22, 2025

What is the next direction for XRP?



XRP continues to trade in a bearish trend zone. On the 4-hour chart, XRP has recovered above the $2.70 support level. The upward correction has peaked at $2.85. Meanwhile, XRP is trading in a narrow range between the support at $2.80 and the moving average lines which are a resistance at $3.00. If the range is broken, the altcoin will develop a trend.









XRP/USD 4-hours chart – September 22, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.