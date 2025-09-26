The post XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region XRP community is now hopeful that this certification could catalyze a resurgence of institutional and retail interest in XRP from the Middle East The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has formally confirmed that XRP satisfies Shariah compliance requirements.  This means that in jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions. The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region, where Shariah compliance is a major barrier to crypto adoption. Unlike other Gulf countries taking a slower approach, Bahrain’s move demonstrates that the country is keen to be a leader in digital change. Related: XRP Market Structure Steadies as Long-Term Holders Reinforce Momentum It’s worth noting that Shariah interpretations differ across regions and advisory bodies. Just because the SRB in Bahrain endorses XRP doesn’t guarantee automatic acceptance in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, or other countries unless their local Shariah boards agree. Still, while other cryptos and stablecoins have sought (or obtained) Shariah advisory opinions, very few have had a major national central bank-regulated Shariah bureau backing. This distinction could provide XRP with an important head start in attracting Islamic finance business. Significance for crypto and XRP Many Muslim-majority jurisdictions require Shariah certification for any financial product. With XRP now certified, Ripple has an easier path to partner with Islamic banks, fintechs,… The post XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region XRP community is now hopeful that this certification could catalyze a resurgence of institutional and retail interest in XRP from the Middle East The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has formally confirmed that XRP satisfies Shariah compliance requirements.  This means that in jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions. The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region, where Shariah compliance is a major barrier to crypto adoption. Unlike other Gulf countries taking a slower approach, Bahrain’s move demonstrates that the country is keen to be a leader in digital change. Related: XRP Market Structure Steadies as Long-Term Holders Reinforce Momentum It’s worth noting that Shariah interpretations differ across regions and advisory bodies. Just because the SRB in Bahrain endorses XRP doesn’t guarantee automatic acceptance in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, or other countries unless their local Shariah boards agree. Still, while other cryptos and stablecoins have sought (or obtained) Shariah advisory opinions, very few have had a major national central bank-regulated Shariah bureau backing. This distinction could provide XRP with an important head start in attracting Islamic finance business. Significance for crypto and XRP Many Muslim-majority jurisdictions require Shariah certification for any financial product. With XRP now certified, Ripple has an easier path to partner with Islamic banks, fintechs,…

XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:27
The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has formally confirmed that XRP satisfies Shariah compliance requirements. 

This means that in jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions.

The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region, where Shariah compliance is a major barrier to crypto adoption.

Unlike other Gulf countries taking a slower approach, Bahrain’s move demonstrates that the country is keen to be a leader in digital change.

Related: XRP Market Structure Steadies as Long-Term Holders Reinforce Momentum

It’s worth noting that Shariah interpretations differ across regions and advisory bodies. Just because the SRB in Bahrain endorses XRP doesn’t guarantee automatic acceptance in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, or other countries unless their local Shariah boards agree.

Still, while other cryptos and stablecoins have sought (or obtained) Shariah advisory opinions, very few have had a major national central bank-regulated Shariah bureau backing. This distinction could provide XRP with an important head start in attracting Islamic finance business.

Significance for crypto and XRP

Many Muslim-majority jurisdictions require Shariah certification for any financial product. With XRP now certified, Ripple has an easier path to partner with Islamic banks, fintechs, and remittance firms in the Gulf.

This approval helps overcome a major hurdle for banks and other institutions in regions where Islamic finance rules apply. It shows that XRP can be used for practical purposes like payments, which fit ethical guidelines, and isn’t just a speculative asset.

The XRP community is now hopeful that this certification could catalyze a resurgence of institutional and retail interest in XRP from the Middle East. Some predictions even indicate the price could rise considerably by the end of 2025 if market conditions are favorable.

Either way, while the approval is a huge step, the work isn’t over. For XRP to keep this status and the trust that comes with it, Ripple must continue to operate transparently, maintain good governance, undergo audits, and ensure its practices stay in line with Shariah rules.

Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-deemed-shariah-compliant-by-shariyah-review-bureau/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
