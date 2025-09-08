XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

TLDR

The media wrongly identified Bill Morgan as a Coinbase lawyer.

He strongly denied any professional link with Coinbase and called the label an insult.

The misidentification happened after he commented on XRP price manipulation claims.

Coinbase reportedly reduced its XRP holdings by about 69 percent recently.

The reduction in XRP led to speculation that Coinbase may be influencing the market.

A recent online post wrongly labeled Bill Morgan as a Coinbase lawyer, sparking swift backlash and clarification from Morgan. The misidentification came amid growing concerns about Coinbase’s XRP activity and alleged price manipulation. Morgan firmly rejected the false title, calling it an “insult” and demanding accurate media representation.

Bill Morgan Responds to False Coinbase Tag

Bill Morgan, a known pro-crypto legal expert, quickly responded after a media outlet called him a Coinbase lawyer. He strongly rejected the label, calling it false and harmful to his professional image. “This is an insult I do not accept,” Morgan stated on X.

The mislabeling followed Morgan’s comments defending Coinbase in an XRP-related debate. He had spoken against allegations that Coinbase was manipulating XRP’s price through recent trading activity. Many misread his statements as representing Coinbase, which led to the media confusion.

Morgan insisted he has no affiliation with Coinbase and only voiced his personal analysis on the XRP price issue. Despite his defense of Coinbase, he clarified that he is not linked to the exchange in any official capacity. He urged the crypto community to recognize his independent role.

XRP Manipulation Claims Spark Controversy

Tensions grew after Coinbase reduced its XRP holdings by 69%, dropping from 780 million to 199 million XRP. This triggered speculation that Coinbase intentionally sold off XRP to affect its price. The debate gained momentum, with many accusing Coinbase of price manipulation.

Bill Morgan entered the discussion to deny the manipulation theory, saying XRP’s pattern followed previous behavior. He pointed out that similar patterns occurred when Coinbase was not actively trading XRP. He argued that price trends were not influenced by Coinbase actions alone.

Morgan acknowledged Coinbase’s skeptical stance toward XRP but dismissed the claims of intentional price control. He explained that a reduction in holdings is not direct evidence of manipulation. His objective remarks were misunderstood, resulting in the mistaken “Coinbase lawyer” label.

Morgan Defends His Professional Identity

Following the backlash, Morgan took steps to separate himself from the Coinbase title. He reiterated that he is not and has never been a Coinbase lawyer. He described the label as a damaging error and urged accuracy from the media.

Coinbase did not issue any comment on the situation involving Bill Morgan’s identification. However, Morgan’s public denial cleared confusion around his role in the XRP discussion. The case highlighted the impact of misinformation within crypto circles.

The media incident raised concerns about how public commentary is often misinterpreted. Bill Morgan emphasized that mislabeling can harm reputations and spread false narratives. He called on the press to verify details before making professional claims.

The post XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link appeared first on CoinCentral.