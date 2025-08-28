XRP slammed as ‘Exit Liquidity’ by on-chain crypto detective

On-chain investigator ZachXBT has reignited debate in the crypto community after branding XRP and several other major tokens as “exit liquidity” for insiders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28, ZachXBT wrote:

He added that the same applies to Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera (HBAR).

The comment immediately sparked reactions from traders and community figures, with some mocking the harsh criticism and others agreeing that certain altcoins have failed to deliver meaningful adoption despite large market capitalizations.

XRP price action

The timing of the remarks comes as XRP has been attempting a rebound, gaining 3.2% over the last 24 hours but still down 7.5% over the past month. The token recently saw renewed attention after CME XRP futures smashed $1 billion in open interest, fueling speculation over future ETF approval.

ZachXBT’s remarks have shown the divide between crypto communities defending long-term utility and critics who see large-cap tokens as primarily speculative assets propping up insiders.

Whether the “exit liquidity” label sticks may depend on upcoming regulatory developments and the success, or lack thereof, of enterprise adoption in the coming months.