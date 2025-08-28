XRP slammed as ‘Exit Liquidity’ by on-chain crypto detective

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:15
Capverse
CAP$0.07098-1.00%
XRP
XRP$3.0103+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018261-0.30%
MAY
MAY$0.04486-0.81%

On-chain investigator ZachXBT has reignited debate in the crypto community after branding XRP and several other major tokens as “exit liquidity” for insiders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28, ZachXBT wrote:

He added that the same applies to Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera (HBAR).

The comment immediately sparked reactions from traders and community figures, with some mocking the harsh criticism and others agreeing that certain altcoins have failed to deliver meaningful adoption despite large market capitalizations.

XRP price action

The timing of the remarks comes as XRP has been attempting a rebound, gaining 3.2% over the last 24 hours but still down 7.5% over the past month. The token recently saw renewed attention after CME XRP futures smashed $1 billion in open interest, fueling speculation over future ETF approval.

ZachXBT’s remarks have shown the divide between crypto communities defending long-term utility and critics who see large-cap tokens as primarily speculative assets propping up insiders.

Whether the “exit liquidity” label sticks may depend on upcoming regulatory developments and the success, or lack thereof, of enterprise adoption in the coming months.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-slammed-as-exit-liquidity-by-on-chain-crypto-detective/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.29-3.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003439+8.93%
Chainlink
LINK$25.44+5.12%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071-6.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15996+0.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.