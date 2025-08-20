XRP, SOL, and LTC ETFs Could Be Coming Soon, Says Analyst

An ETF expert has predicted an imminent surge in spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approvals over the next two months.

This comes as the regulatory landscape for these investment products solidifies.

Crypto ETF Floodgates

In an August 20 post on X, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, stated that investors should expect the “spot crypto ETF floodgates” to open in the next two months. He specifically mentioned that products related to Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) could be among them, and added that the decision on the approval of spot Ethereum ETF staking could be made “any day now.”

Geraci pointed to several factors driving the optimism, including the nearing completion of a full regulatory framework for spot crypto ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently introduced a standardized rule system for these products that allows exchanges to list them without submitting a 19b-4 filing, reducing approval timelines from up to 240 days to approximately 75 days. It also includes clear rules for custody, staking, and fraud prevention.

He also pointed to the CLARITY Act, now in the Senate, which aims to clear up confusion about who has authority to regulate digital assets and whether they should be classified as commodities or securities. The analyst concluded by emphasizing that what’s to come in the rest of 2025 is “wild.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised their approval odds for these altcoin investment products to 95% for this year.

Currently, Bitwise and Canary Capital are in the race for a spot XRP ETF. Additionally, Canary Capital and Grayscale have submitted filings for LTC, with the SEC acknowledging the former’s 19b-4 application earlier in the year. On its part, SOL has attracted filings from VanEck, Fidelity, and Grayscale, while REX Shares launched the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) in July.

SEC Move Signals Breakthrough

Elsewhere, in a recent appearance on the Thinking Crypto podcast, Geraci also highlighted the importance of the SEC’s decision to approve in-kind creation and redemption for spot Bitcoin ETFs. He described the move as a major step forward for operational efficiency, allowing issuers to transfer crypto assets directly in and out of funds without converting them to cash.

The expert said that this change could make it easier for firms like BlackRock to manage flows and reduce friction in the trading process. He also pointed to growing interest in altcoin-based ETFs, naming XRP and SOL as likely candidates for future filings by the asset manager.

Overall, he noted that the United States is “nearing the finish line” on crypto ETF expansion, citing growing legislative momentum and investor demand.

