XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 16:31
Union
U$0.009333-3.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000536+6.73%
GET
GET$0.008366-2.43%
XRP
XRP$3.0452+1.06%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24132+1.58%
Full List of Solana ETFs Awaiting SEC Approval: Dates, Filings, and What’s Next

The post XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Three proposed crypto ETFs have recently registered tickers with the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The official website of DTCC has listed Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC). 

Does DTCC Listing Mean An Official Approval? 

The listing of FSOL, HBR, and XRPC marks a step towards launching new ETFs. DTCC adds securities to the NSCC security eligibility list in preparation for the launch of a new ETF to the market. However, it is important to note that a DTCC listing does not imply a regulatory decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and neither does it guarantee any approval. 

Watching the DTCC listing, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, Nate Geraci said, “DTCC listing Fidelity sol ETF and Canary xrp & hbar ETFs doesn’t mean *anything* from a regulatory standpoint. It’s all on the SEC.” 

Responding to Geraci, Eric Balchunas, the senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote, “Agree, nothing to see here. That said, how many tickers are added that never launched, probably almost none.” 

Odds of ETF Approval & SEC Decision

Polymarket reports that the Solana ETF surged to a 99.7% possibility of approval in 2025, while XRP rose to 92%. A few days ago, Bloomberg Terminal confirmed 90% chances of HBAR approval on November 11. 

While anticipation for ETFs is growing in the market, the SEC continues to delay its decision. The agency is seeking public comments and utilizing its period of review of 240 days before approving. 

So, the original deadline for XRP ETFs was postponed from June to October 2025 for a final decision. But recently, the Commission delayed its decision even further for Franklin Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs, setting a new deadline of November 14, 2025.  

Market Outlook: Solana, XRP, and Hedera 

XRP is trading at $3.06 with a market cap of $182.348, ranking the third largest crypto right now. Solana is currently trading at a higher price of $238.52 with a market cap of $129.35 billion, while Hedera trades at $0.2436 with a market cap of $10.332 billion. 

The trading volume and price of all three assets reflect steady figures. But if the ETFs are approved, it can take the cryptocurrencies to an even higher market. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01869-0.79%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00617-1.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194586+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699-4.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01869-0.79%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3328+1.96%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?