XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds

Three proposed crypto ETFs have recently registered tickers with the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The official website of DTCC has listed Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC).

Does DTCC Listing Mean An Official Approval?

The listing of FSOL, HBR, and XRPC marks a step towards launching new ETFs. DTCC adds securities to the NSCC security eligibility list in preparation for the launch of a new ETF to the market. However, it is important to note that a DTCC listing does not imply a regulatory decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and neither does it guarantee any approval.

Watching the DTCC listing, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, Nate Geraci said, “DTCC listing Fidelity sol ETF and Canary xrp & hbar ETFs doesn’t mean *anything* from a regulatory standpoint. It’s all on the SEC.”

Responding to Geraci, Eric Balchunas, the senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote, “Agree, nothing to see here. That said, how many tickers are added that never launched, probably almost none.”

Odds of ETF Approval & SEC Decision

Polymarket reports that the Solana ETF surged to a 99.7% possibility of approval in 2025, while XRP rose to 92%. A few days ago, Bloomberg Terminal confirmed 90% chances of HBAR approval on November 11.

While anticipation for ETFs is growing in the market, the SEC continues to delay its decision. The agency is seeking public comments and utilizing its period of review of 240 days before approving.

So, the original deadline for XRP ETFs was postponed from June to October 2025 for a final decision. But recently, the Commission delayed its decision even further for Franklin Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs, setting a new deadline of November 14, 2025.

Market Outlook: Solana, XRP, and Hedera

XRP is trading at $3.06 with a market cap of $182.348, ranking the third largest crypto right now. Solana is currently trading at a higher price of $238.52 with a market cap of $129.35 billion, while Hedera trades at $0.2436 with a market cap of $10.332 billion.

The trading volume and price of all three assets reflect steady figures. But if the ETFs are approved, it can take the cryptocurrencies to an even higher market.