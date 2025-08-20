XRP Spikes, Then Stalls, as Traders Face Decisive $3 Mark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 10:56
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.81%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2418-2.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004706-5.40%
XRP
XRP$2.895-3.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-1.35%

XRP saw aggressive swings before an abrupt halt capped the session, leaving traders to debate whether institutional flows or technical glitches drove the erratic pattern. The token moved in a 5% range before trading froze at the $3.00 mark.

News Background

• XRP gained as much as 5% from $2.97 to $3.10 during the August 18–19 session before sliding back toward $3.00.
• The final 60 minutes showed heavy activity — price moved between $3.01 and $2.99 — before freezing completely at 08:19 with zero volume recorded.
• The abrupt halt raised speculation of technical disruption or liquidity vacuum in major trading venues.
• Volumes peaked at 3.26 million in a single minute (08:00–08:01), consistent with institutional order flow or algorithmic triggers.

Price Action Summary

• Session range of $0.15 represented a 5% spread between $2.95 lows and $3.10 highs.
• Early momentum pushed XRP up 4.4% to $3.10 before sellers capped upside.
• Consolidation dragged price back toward $3.00 support in the second half.
• Late-session freeze at $3.00 effectively ended trading, sparking trader concerns.

Technical Analysis

• Support: $3.00 psychological level, defended multiple times despite volatility.
• Resistance: $3.08–$3.10 zone, where upside was rejected repeatedly.
• Volume surge to 3.26 million signals institutional/algo participation at key inflection points.
• Zero volume print at 08:19–08:20 confirms structural abnormality — either exchange-level glitch or liquidity drought.
• Broader pattern: $0.15 consolidation range now defines immediate short-term trading band.

What Traders Are Watching

• Whether the freeze was a technical fault or genuine liquidity disappearance — implications differ for institutional trust.
• Next test of $3.00 support: failure risks a break toward $2.95.
• Potential breakout trigger remains at $3.10 — a breach would open path to $3.25–$3.30.
• Whales’ positioning in the high-volume spike will dictate near-term sentiment.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/xrp-spikes-then-stalls-as-traders-face-decisive-usd3-mark

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Share
ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

As one of China's most influential annual Ethereum events, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai is returning. Now in its fourth year, ETHShanghai will feature a new theme, "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13784+0.15%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000796+10.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0071+1.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:02
Share
Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming launched the first state-issued stablecoin, FRNT, accessible on seven blockchains. FRNT is fully backed by US Dollars and treasury bills, ensuring secure transactions. Continue Reading:Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains The post Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

The Puffer domain name issue has been resolved and full service will be restored soon

Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades