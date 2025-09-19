BitcoinWorld XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining On September 18, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released new “Universal Listing Standards” for cryptocurrency ETFs, expediting approvals and enabling automatic approval within 75 days for compliant applications. This move drove up the prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) ETFs. Data shows that the DOGE ETF’s 60-minute trading volume reached $5.8 million, far exceeding the levels of most ETFs during the same period; the XRP spot ETF’s 90-minute trading volume reached $24 million, five times that of futures ETFs. Experts predict that the XRP ETF could absorb 1%-4% of the circulating supply in its first year, valued at $1.8 billion to $7.2 billion. GoldenMining also provides XRP investors with another simple and efficient way to increase their value. Once you hold XRP and activate the platform’s cloud mining contract, the system automatically calculates your mining profits daily. No additional equipment or complex operations are required. Previously idle XRP can now be put to work, generating income 24/7, ensuring a stable return on your XRP holdings.   How do I start increasing my XRP with Goldenmining? Visit Goldenmining and create your account – sign up to receive a $15 signup bonus. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.   How much XRP can I earn daily? The amount of XRP a user earns daily depends on the contract type they choose. GoldenMining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons. Beginners can choose the Basic plan for small investments with low risk, while Premium contracts offer higher daily returns, suitable for long-term or larger investments. All contracts automatically pay out daily returns, and principal is returned upon maturity. Contract Examples: $100 Investment – 2-Day Duration – $4 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Elphapex DG1+) $1,500 Investment – 12-Day Duration – $20.25 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $87 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $139.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185 (Elphapex DG2) $12,500 Investment – 38-Day Duration – $212.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075 (Elphapex DG2+) Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542 (ANTSPACE MD5)   Goldenmining’s Core Advantages: XRP High-Speed ​​Settlement: Integrates XRP technology, delivering real-time earnings with no fees, improving liquidity, and enabling fast withdrawals. Intelligent Hashrate Scheduling: The system automatically allocates computing power based on market conditions and network status to maximize returns, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. Multi-Currency Switching: Supports mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE, allowing users to flexibly switch between them. It also supports USDT stablecoin strategies to mitigate market fluctuations. Global Data Center Guarantee: Global high-performance data centers ensure stable computing power, ensuring uninterrupted mining and efficient operations anytime, anywhere.   Security and Sustainability In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. Goldenmining has made a clear commitment to both. Compliance Assurance: Registered in the UK, Goldenmining utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and safeguard user assets.   Conclusion： The launch of the XRP spot ETF marks a new phase in the US crypto investment market, providing investors with a more compliant and convenient entry point. Furthermore, GoldenMining offers XRP holders a new path to capitalize on cloud computing power, transforming idle assets into stable daily returns. The combination of ETFs and cloud mining is opening up a new channel for investors between traditional finance and digital assets. This is not just an investment opportunity, but also a vital way to participate in the blockchain ecosystem! For more information, please visit the official website: https://Goldenmining.cc For business cooperation, please contact the official email address: [email protected] This post XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining first appeared on BitcoinWorld.BitcoinWorld XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining On September 18, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released new “Universal Listing Standards” for cryptocurrency ETFs, expediting approvals and enabling automatic approval within 75 days for compliant applications. This move drove up the prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) ETFs. Data shows that the DOGE ETF’s 60-minute trading volume reached $5.8 million, far exceeding the levels of most ETFs during the same period; the XRP spot ETF’s 90-minute trading volume reached $24 million, five times that of futures ETFs. Experts predict that the XRP ETF could absorb 1%-4% of the circulating supply in its first year, valued at $1.8 billion to $7.2 billion. GoldenMining also provides XRP investors with another simple and efficient way to increase their value. Once you hold XRP and activate the platform’s cloud mining contract, the system automatically calculates your mining profits daily. No additional equipment or complex operations are required. Previously idle XRP can now be put to work, generating income 24/7, ensuring a stable return on your XRP holdings.   How do I start increasing my XRP with Goldenmining? Visit Goldenmining and create your account – sign up to receive a $15 signup bonus. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.   How much XRP can I earn daily? The amount of XRP a user earns daily depends on the contract type they choose. GoldenMining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons. Beginners can choose the Basic plan for small investments with low risk, while Premium contracts offer higher daily returns, suitable for long-term or larger investments. All contracts automatically pay out daily returns, and principal is returned upon maturity. Contract Examples: $100 Investment – 2-Day Duration – $4 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Elphapex DG1+) $1,500 Investment – 12-Day Duration – $20.25 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $87 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $139.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185 (Elphapex DG2) $12,500 Investment – 38-Day Duration – $212.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075 (Elphapex DG2+) Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542 (ANTSPACE MD5)   Goldenmining’s Core Advantages: XRP High-Speed ​​Settlement: Integrates XRP technology, delivering real-time earnings with no fees, improving liquidity, and enabling fast withdrawals. Intelligent Hashrate Scheduling: The system automatically allocates computing power based on market conditions and network status to maximize returns, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. Multi-Currency Switching: Supports mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE, allowing users to flexibly switch between them. It also supports USDT stablecoin strategies to mitigate market fluctuations. Global Data Center Guarantee: Global high-performance data centers ensure stable computing power, ensuring uninterrupted mining and efficient operations anytime, anywhere.   Security and Sustainability In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. Goldenmining has made a clear commitment to both. Compliance Assurance: Registered in the UK, Goldenmining utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and safeguard user assets.   Conclusion： The launch of the XRP spot ETF marks a new phase in the US crypto investment market, providing investors with a more compliant and convenient entry point. Furthermore, GoldenMining offers XRP holders a new path to capitalize on cloud computing power, transforming idle assets into stable daily returns. The combination of ETFs and cloud mining is opening up a new channel for investors between traditional finance and digital assets. This is not just an investment opportunity, but also a vital way to participate in the blockchain ecosystem! For more information, please visit the official website: https://Goldenmining.cc For business cooperation, please contact the official email address: [email protected] This post XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining

By: Coinstats
2025/09/19 21:39
1
1$0,010789-1,97%
Union
U$0,014073-4,06%
RealLink
REAL$0,06333-2,20%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 560,79-1,24%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08532-3,08%
XRP
XRP$2,992-1,82%

BitcoinWorld

XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining

On September 18, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released new “Universal Listing Standards” for cryptocurrency ETFs, expediting approvals and enabling automatic approval within 75 days for compliant applications. This move drove up the prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) ETFs.

Data shows that the DOGE ETF’s 60-minute trading volume reached $5.8 million, far exceeding the levels of most ETFs during the same period; the XRP spot ETF’s 90-minute trading volume reached $24 million, five times that of futures ETFs. Experts predict that the XRP ETF could absorb 1%-4% of the circulating supply in its first year, valued at $1.8 billion to $7.2 billion.

GoldenMining also provides XRP investors with another simple and efficient way to increase their value.

Once you hold XRP and activate the platform’s cloud mining contract, the system automatically calculates your mining profits daily. No additional equipment or complex operations are required. Previously idle XRP can now be put to work, generating income 24/7, ensuring a stable return on your XRP holdings.

 

How do I start increasing my XRP with Goldenmining?

  1. Visit Goldenmining and create your account – sign up to receive a $15 signup bonus.
  2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.
  3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.

 

How much XRP can I earn daily?

The amount of XRP a user earns daily depends on the contract type they choose. GoldenMining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons.

Beginners can choose the Basic plan for small investments with low risk, while Premium contracts offer higher daily returns, suitable for long-term or larger investments.

All contracts automatically pay out daily returns, and principal is returned upon maturity.

Contract Examples:

$100 Investment – 2-Day Duration – $4 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $100 + $8

(Elphapex DG1+)

$1,500 Investment – 12-Day Duration – $20.25 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243

(AntminerL916G)

$6,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $87 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610

(Elphapex DG Hydro1)

$9,000 Investment – 30-Day Duration – $139.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185

(Elphapex DG2)

$12,500 Investment – 38-Day Duration – $212.5 Daily Profit – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075

(Elphapex DG2+)

Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542

(ANTSPACE MD5)

 

Goldenmining’s Core Advantages:

XRP High-Speed ​​Settlement: Integrates XRP technology, delivering real-time earnings with no fees, improving liquidity, and enabling fast withdrawals.

Intelligent Hashrate Scheduling: The system automatically allocates computing power based on market conditions and network status to maximize returns, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Multi-Currency Switching: Supports mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE, allowing users to flexibly switch between them. It also supports USDT stablecoin strategies to mitigate market fluctuations.

Global Data Center Guarantee: Global high-performance data centers ensure stable computing power, ensuring uninterrupted mining and efficient operations anytime, anywhere.

 

Security and Sustainability

In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. Goldenmining has made a clear commitment to both.

Compliance Assurance: Registered in the UK, Goldenmining utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and safeguard user assets.

XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high - XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining

 

Conclusion：

The launch of the XRP spot ETF marks a new phase in the US crypto investment market, providing investors with a more compliant and convenient entry point. Furthermore, GoldenMining offers XRP holders a new path to capitalize on cloud computing power, transforming idle assets into stable daily returns.

The combination of ETFs and cloud mining is opening up a new channel for investors between traditional finance and digital assets. This is not just an investment opportunity, but also a vital way to participate in the blockchain ecosystem!

For more information, please visit the official website: https://Goldenmining.cc

For business cooperation, please contact the official email address: [email protected]

This post XRP spot ETF trading volume hits record high – XRP users earn $8,700 a day through GoldenMining first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0,06333-2,19%
WELL3
WELL$0,0000705-1,53%
MAD
MAD$0,00000268-3,59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017455-0,02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share
Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…
NEAR
NEAR$3,109-3,50%
1
1$0,0108-1,87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005194-2,73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury