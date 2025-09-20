The XRP price action has been fairly quiet this month. After starting September with a push above $3, it has mostly traded sideways. For traders used to sharp swings, the last two weeks have felt uneventful.  The token has traded between $3 and $3.20, with little sign of breaking out. Meanwhile, Digitap is moving in […]The XRP price action has been fairly quiet this month. After starting September with a push above $3, it has mostly traded sideways. For traders used to sharp swings, the last two weeks have felt uneventful.  The token has traded between $3 and $3.20, with little sign of breaking out. Meanwhile, Digitap is moving in […]

XRP Stalls at $3 as $TAP Rockets Ahead; Tipped to Dominate Crypto Card Payments in 2025

The XRP price action has been fairly quiet this month. After starting September with a push above $3, it has mostly traded sideways. For traders used to sharp swings, the last two weeks have felt uneventful. 

The token has traded between $3 and $3.20, with little sign of breaking out. Meanwhile, Digitap is moving in the opposite direction. The project has launched its presale with strong demand and has a vision of a new cross-border banking system.

XRP Holds Its Ground Around $3

On the XRP chart below, we can see the price reached a local top near $3.18 before pulling back. Support has been steady at $3, which means price action is locked in a tight band. This type of consolidation often signals that a bigger move is coming, though the timing is uncertain.

Momentum indicators confirm the “calm” outlook. With an RSI in the mid-zone, XRP does not appear overbought or oversold. Traders are waiting for a trigger, such as a large volume explosion or news, to shift direction.

On-chain trading data tells a similar story. Net longs have decreased while net shorts are holding steady. This means that some traders are careful about upside in the short term. But the open interest delta just turned positive, which indicates new positions are being built. If XRP holds the $3 level, the next target for bulls sits around $3.25. 

However, any market crashes could mean the token test $2.80-2.90 again.

In short, XRP is in a holding pattern. Investors who want steady exposure may welcome this stability, but others are already looking elsewhere for higher growth. That is where Digitap comes in.

Digitap Builds a New Banking Model

Digitap is a new crypto presale, but it’s actually way more than that. The project wants to build a full financial ecosystem that connects fiat and crypto in one platform. At its core is a Visa-backed debit card that lets users spend either fiat or digital assets instantly. Instead of juggling multiple wallets or exchange accounts, Digitap makes it seamless to switch between currencies.

But the card is only the beginning. The Digitap whitepaper outlines a much bigger roadmap. The platform offers multi-currency accounts that allow users to store both traditional money and crypto under one roof. 

It supports instant fiat–crypto swaps, giving users real-time flexibility. For those interested in passive income, Digitap plans to integrate DeFi features like staking and yield generation. There are also loyalty perks designed to reward long-term users, adding a layer of community engagement.

Tokenomics

The Digitap token (TAP) has a total supply of 2 billion tokens. Out of this, 44% (880 million tokens) are allocated to the presale. This is the largest share and shows the focus on bringing in early investors.

Another 13% (260 million tokens) is set aside for marketing, while 12% (240 million tokens) will go toward community gifts and rewards. About 10% (200 million tokens) is reserved for CEX and DEX listings to ensure liquidity once trading begins.

The team holds only 1% (20 million tokens), locked for five years, which is designed to build long-term trust. The treasury reserve makes up 7% (140 million tokens), while 9% (180 million tokens) goes to investing and partnerships. Finally, 4% (80 million tokens) is allocated to development.

Strong Start in Presale

The Digitap presale started strong. At the current stage, tokens are priced at $0.0125, with the next round moving up to $0.0159. More than 8.8 million tokens have already been sold, and over $110,000 was raised so far. This represents about 15% of the allocation for the round; a solid start.

The staged pricing model creates urgency, as every new round increases the entry price for investors. Early buyers get the lowest possible cost before the token eventually lists on exchanges.

Why Digitap Stands Out

What makes Digitap different from older projects is the combination of features under one roof. Many platforms offer cards, and others focus on DeFi. Digitap mixes the two and adds multi-currency accounts, staking, and real-time swaps. It also focuses on privacy and offshore account options, which may be appealing to international clients and remote workers.

Another angle is the rise of remote work. Millions of freelancers now get paid in different currencies, and often lose money on fees and exchange rates. Digitap’s multi-currency accounts and instant swaps could cut those costs, which will give workers more take-home pay and a smoother way to manage both crypto and cash.

This wide scope creates a bigger potential market. Freelancers working with global clients can use it for payments. Companies needing fast settlements can use it to cut costs compared to banks. And everyday users can simply spend their crypto like cash.

For investors chasing growth, Digitap presents a presale opportunity with strong early momentum and huge latent upside available today for just $0.0125 per token with prices set to increase soon. 

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.Digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/Digitap.app 

