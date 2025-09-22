TLDR Midas has launched the mXRP token in collaboration with Axelar and Interop Labs to expand XRP’s DeFi utility. The mXRP token offers XRP holders yields of up to 8% through tokenized exposure to on-chain and off-chain strategies. The token is launched on the XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts, fully integrating it into the [...] The post XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations? appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Midas has launched the mXRP token in collaboration with Axelar and Interop Labs to expand XRP’s DeFi utility. The mXRP token offers XRP holders yields of up to 8% through tokenized exposure to on-chain and off-chain strategies. The token is launched on the XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts, fully integrating it into the [...] The post XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations? appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations?

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 22:13
XRP
XRP$2.8647-3.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001747-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01184-9.96%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004845-0.59%

TLDR

  • Midas has launched the mXRP token in collaboration with Axelar and Interop Labs to expand XRP’s DeFi utility.
  • The mXRP token offers XRP holders yields of up to 8% through tokenized exposure to on-chain and off-chain strategies.
  • The token is launched on the XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts, fully integrating it into the DeFi ecosystem.
  • Axelar bridges XRP into the protocol, allowing the token to be utilized across over 80 blockchains, increasing its accessibility.
  • The mXRP product targets a scalable and durable yield, offering an APY range of 6% to 8%, based on historical performance.

Midas, in collaboration with Interop Labs and Axelar, has launched the liquid staking token mXRP. This new product aims to enhance XRP’s role in decentralized finance (DeFi), offering token holders yields of up to 8%. The launch is part of a broader initiative to boost XRP’s utility in DeFi and extend its use cases.

mXRP Token Bridges XRP into DeFi Ecosystem

The mXRP token is a new product designed to improve XRP’s utility in the DeFi ecosystem. By launching on the XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts, mXRP offers a new way for XRP holders to participate in DeFi. Users can deposit XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks on-chain and off-chain yield strategies. This token is fully integrated within the XRPL EVM ecosystem, expanding XRP’s use across lending markets and other DeFi protocols.

Midas will handle the structuring and infrastructure of the mXRP token, while Axelar will bridge XRP into the protocol. Axelar’s role is crucial, as it connects the XRP Ledger to over 80 blockchains, increasing the token’s accessibility. This broad integration ensures that mXRP can be utilized in various DeFi ecosystems, enhancing XRP’s DeFi utility.

Projected Yield and Benefits of mXRP

The mXRP token offers an annual percentage yield (APY) between 6% and 8%, depending on historical performance and fees. This yield is expected to grow as the product develops further. The project aims to provide a scalable and sustainable XRP-denominated yield strategy, which would attract more liquidity into the XRP ecosystem.

Axelar, in a statement, emphasized the low utilization of XRP in DeFi and the need for native yield products. Most of XRP’s market capitalization is currently underutilized, and existing yield products often fail to scale effectively. The mXRP token addresses these issues by offering liquid, scalable, and durable yield options. With these features, mXRP aims to become a benchmark APY for the XRP ecosystem.

Dennis Dinkelmeyer, CEO of Midas, highlighted that mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. The company believes that strong community demand and seamless DeFi integrations will drive mXRP’s adoption. This product has the potential to unlock new use cases for XRP within the growing DeFi space.

mXRP Token Addresses Yield Scalability in DeFi

The launch of mXRP is a significant step in expanding XRP’s DeFi utility. Until now, XRP lacked native yield options, limiting its use in DeFi strategies. By introducing mXRP, the XRP community now has access to a token that not only increases yield opportunities but also bridges gaps in the DeFi ecosystem.

Midas and Axelar’s collaboration reflects a growing trend of integrating traditional assets like XRP into decentralized finance. This partnership showcases the potential of XRP in DeFi, addressing existing challenges such as yield scalability and liquidity. The mXRP token is designed to complement existing XRP products, offering an innovative solution to unlock further value for XRP holders.

The post XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011428-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00381-26.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-10.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.96%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000708-8.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08419-4.52%
XRP
XRP$2.8618-3.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees