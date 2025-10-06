XRP Stuck at $2.80 Waiting for ETF Approval. Avalon X Already Has $110M in Real Assets Backing Every Token

XRP investors are still waiting for an ETF approval that can help the prices go up after some fresh institutional capital flows in. However, the recent XRP news reveals that Ripple’s CTO, David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz, stepped down from their post.

This can have a major impact on the XRP prices, as a sudden change in top leadership often leads to panic amongst the investors.

While XRP continues to wait for the ETFs to receive approval, the Avalon X (AVLX) presale has managed brilliant numbers in the last few weeks. This real estate tokenization crypto has sold more than 25 million in just a few weeks after its launch.

Will the XRP Price Break Past $4 in 2025?

XRP’s way to higher prices is quite clear. A lot depends on regulatory clarity and the timely approval of ETFs. Recent technical reads show support clustered around the $2.70-$2.90 band, and analysts point to a breakout on ETF-related catalysts that could push XRP toward $3.50+ if funds start flowing in.

But those inflows are binary and calendar-driven. Short-term traders watching XRP News, XRP price predictions, and historical XRP trading ranges and patterns are sizing risk around that timetable.

How Can Avalon X Outperform XRP as a Tokenized Property Crypto?

Avalon X does not depend on approvals by regulatory bodies. It rather gives a chance to investors to enjoy the stability of real estate and get blockchain exposure at the same time. Avalon X crypto is different from several other RWA crypto presales in the market because it is backed by real properties that are owned by Grupo Avalon in the Dominican Republic. The value of these assets sits well above $110 million in total.

Its native token, the AVLX coin, can be used to get discounts on luxury stays. Moreover, holders can enjoy some special perks that are exclusive. This tangible support and actual functionality give the Avalon X token an edge in the market.

Moreover, the tokenomics are designed effectively to limit supply and use burns to activate scarcity in the long run.

In addition to that, the project is audited by CertiK to make sure there are no doubts about the transparency and security.

Lastly, to build a strong community around the project, two generous Avalon X giveaways are active. In the first one, investors get a chance to participate in the $1M crypto giveaway by investing a minimum of $100 in the project. Additionally, a crypto townhouse giveaway is running on the project website whereby one lucky winner will be given a fully deeded townhouse located in the gated Eco Avalon development.

Avalon X vs XRP: What Should be the Choice for Investors?

For those looking to invest in global finance and blockchain-enabled fintech, XRP is a strong option to consider. It has been stable for quite some time now. However, a real estate-backed cryptocurrency can generate massive profits much quickly due to its unique functionality and strong fundamentals.

A glimpse of the same can already be seen on the ongoing Avalon X presale, which has been a huge success till now. Currently, the altcoin is available for the Stage 1 price of $0.005 on its website.

