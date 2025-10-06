ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
XRP investors are still waiting for an ETF approval that can help the prices go up after some fresh institutional capital flows in. However, the recent XRP news reveals that Ripple’s CTO, David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz, stepped down from their post.  This can have a major impact on the XRP prices, as a sudden change in […] The post XRP Stuck at $2.80 Waiting for ETF Approval. Avalon X Already Has $110M in Real Assets Backing Every Token appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.XRP investors are still waiting for an ETF approval that can help the prices go up after some fresh institutional capital flows in. However, the recent XRP news reveals that Ripple’s CTO, David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz, stepped down from their post.  This can have a major impact on the XRP prices, as a sudden change in […] The post XRP Stuck at $2.80 Waiting for ETF Approval. Avalon X Already Has $110M in Real Assets Backing Every Token appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

XRP Stuck at $2.80 Waiting for ETF Approval. Avalon X Already Has $110M in Real Assets Backing Every Token

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 22:30
XRP
XRP$2.2617-6.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06843-4.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006379-6.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.09795-5.72%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001497-0.03%

XRP investors are still waiting for an ETF approval that can help the prices go up after some fresh institutional capital flows in. However, the recent XRP news reveals that Ripple’s CTO, David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz, stepped down from their post. 

This can have a major impact on the XRP prices, as a sudden change in top leadership often leads to panic amongst the investors. 

While XRP continues to wait for the ETFs to receive approval, the Avalon X (AVLX) presale has managed brilliant numbers in the last few weeks. This real estate tokenization crypto has sold more than 25 million in just a few weeks after its launch. 

Will the XRP Price Break Past $4 in 2025?

XRP’s way to higher prices is quite clear. A lot depends on regulatory clarity and the timely approval of ETFs. Recent technical reads show support clustered around the $2.70-$2.90 band, and analysts point to a breakout on ETF-related catalysts that could push XRP toward $3.50+ if funds start flowing in.

But those inflows are binary and calendar-driven. Short-term traders watching XRP News, XRP price predictions, and historical XRP trading ranges and patterns are sizing risk around that timetable. 

How Can Avalon X Outperform XRP as a Tokenized Property Crypto?

Avalon X does not depend on approvals by regulatory bodies. It rather gives a chance to investors to enjoy the stability of real estate and get blockchain exposure at the same time. Avalon X crypto is different from several other RWA crypto presales in the market because it is backed by real properties that are owned by Grupo Avalon in the Dominican Republic. The value of these assets sits well above $110 million in total.

Its native token, the AVLX coin, can be used to get discounts on luxury stays. Moreover, holders can enjoy some special perks that are exclusive. This tangible support and actual functionality give the Avalon X token an edge in the market.

Moreover, the tokenomics are designed effectively to limit supply and use burns to activate scarcity in the long run. 

In addition to that, the project is audited by CertiK to make sure there are no doubts about the transparency and security.  

Lastly, to build a strong community around the project, two generous Avalon X giveaways are active. In the first one, investors get a chance to participate in the $1M crypto giveaway by investing a minimum of $100 in the project. Additionally, a crypto townhouse giveaway is running on the project website whereby one lucky winner will be given a fully deeded townhouse located in the gated Eco Avalon development. 

Avalon X vs XRP: What Should be the Choice for Investors?

For those looking to invest in global finance and blockchain-enabled fintech, XRP is a strong option to consider. It has been stable for quite some time now. However, a real estate-backed cryptocurrency can generate massive profits much quickly due to its unique functionality and strong fundamentals. 

A glimpse of the same can already be seen on the ongoing Avalon X presale, which has been a huge success till now. Currently, the altcoin is available for the Stage 1 price of $0.005 on its website. 

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/avalon-x/

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post XRP Stuck at $2.80 Waiting for ETF Approval. Avalon X Already Has $110M in Real Assets Backing Every Token appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.005031-0.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,906.05
$103,906.05$103,906.05

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,507.45
$3,507.45$3,507.45

-2.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.32
$161.32$161.32

-3.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2617
$2.2617$2.2617

-2.80%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16283
$0.16283$0.16283

-2.47%