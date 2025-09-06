XRP Suffers ‘Ghost Chain’ Rumors As Whale Movements Remain Muted

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 03:00
XRP
XRP$2.8332+0.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+4.19%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004-31.03%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1566+7.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715-2.18%

XRP is proving that it remains one of the most resilient players in the crypto space despite years of criticism, lawsuits, and doubts. The token, which has often been branded a “ghost chain,” is now recording substantial on-chain activity. This movement comes as whales go silent on XRP during its consolidation phase.  

XRP Defies ‘Ghost Chain’ Claims

Despite recent claims that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an inactive blockchain, data shows that the network has seen a surge in daily activity. Reports confirm that the network has averaged around 819 transactions in one day, with each transfer carrying a value exceeding $280,000. This increase in transactions comes as whale movements remain muted, with September showing no significant increase in transaction counts of over $100,000 and $1,000,000.  

The rise in daily transactions comes against the backdrop of criticism from Tom Zschach, the Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT, who recently labeled Ripple “a dead chain walking.” His judgement centers on the belief that banks require neutral governance structures and cannot depend on settlement systems controlled by a single company. 

XRP

Zschach argued that XRP, despite surviving multiple legal challenges, cannot offer the neutrality or regulatory assurances required for global adoption. The SWIFT CIO further contended that XRP lacked the legal enforceability and trust needed for institutions to rely on it as a settlement asset. Additionally, he questioned why banks would opt to use XRP when tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins could provide similar solutions without introducing external risks.

The harsh critique mirrors a narrative pushed by Forbes in April 2024, which categorized the XRP Ledger as a ghost chain and Ripple “a crypto zombie”. The report argued that the XRPL had failed to secure a meaningful global payments flow and was therefore far from replacing SWIFT in the cross-border payments market. However, the latest data showing hundreds of high-value daily transactions presents a counter-narrative that the XRP chain is active, functional, and still attracting users. 

XRP’s Blockchain Vision Vs SWIFT’s Legacy

While XRP is proving its network is far from dead, the broader competition between Ripple and SWIFT remains one of the most defining debates in modern finance. According to a recent analysis shared by crypto expert CNN on X social media, the two entities represent contrasting visions of the global money movement. 

SWIFT, with over five decades of dominance, connects more than 11,000 banks across 200 countries. It is a trusted backbone of international transfers, yet it is often criticized for being slow, expensive, and outdated. XRP, in contrast, provides near-instant, transparent, and affordable cross-border payments. However, it continues to struggle with regulatory clarity and global adoption. 

What remains clear is that both networks have their shortcomings. Ripple must continue building institutional trust while navigating a complex regulatory landscape. Still, despite facing years of legal troubles with the US SEC, XRP remains focused on competing with SWIFT, aiming to capture a significant percentage of the platform’s cross-border transaction volume.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+2.73%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001701+15.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+4.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-2.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share
Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In Rusland wordt gewerkt aan een belangrijke wijziging in het crypto-landschap. Het ministerie van Financiën wil namelijk de toegang tot cryptohandel voor gewone burgers vergemakkelijken. Tot nu toe was deelname beperkt tot een kleine elite van ‘super gekwalificeerde’ investeerders met een extreem hoog inkomen of vermogen. Voor de gemiddelde Rus was deelname onhaalbaar. Met de voorgestelde versoepeling kunnen straks meer mensen deelnemen aan het experiment met gereguleerde cryptohandel. Dat kan grote gevolgen hebben voor retailbeleggers in een land waar inflatie en valutavolatiliteit structureel aanwezig zijn. Voor velen kan crypto dienen als alternatief middel om koopkracht te beschermen. Tegelijk betekent de verdere regulering dat de overheid meer inzicht krijgt in transacties, waardoor anonimiteit voor gewone handelaren afneemt. Vergelijking met eerdere restricties De koerswijziging contrasteert sterk met het eerdere beleid van de nationale centrale bank. Jarenlang gold crypto als bedreiging voor financiële stabiliteit en werd gebruik vrijwel onmogelijk gemaakt. Het experimentele wettelijke regime dat in 2024 werd ingevoerd, bood slechts toegang aan de superrijken. Hierdoor miste het programma zijn doel. Beleidsmakers kregen maar nauwelijks inzicht in hoe een bredere groep Russen met crypto zou omgaan. De nieuwe aanpak erkent dat een echte test alleen waardevol is als ook de middenklasse kan deelnemen. Het markeert een verschuiving van verbod en exclusie naar gecontroleerde inclusie. Toch blijft de overheid streng toezien. Banken houden P2P-transacties in de gaten en strengere identificatieverplichtingen zijn in de maak. Zo wordt de ruimte voor handel groter, maar blijft toezicht centraal staan. Rol van sancties en opkomst van de digitale roebel De geopolitieke context speelt een doorslaggevende rol bij deze keuze. Door westerse sancties raakte Rusland afgesloten van internationale betalingsnetwerken, waardoor alternatieve routes noodzakelijk zijn geworden. Crypto biedt in dit kader een uitweg, niet alleen voor bedrijven, maar ook voor individuen die grensoverschrijdende betalingen willen doen. Tegelijkertijd werkt Rusland aan de digitale roebel, een Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) die de komende jaren grootschalig wordt uitgerold. Deze munt moet de afhankelijkheid van buitenlandse infrastructuur verminderen en de controle van de staat vergroten. Daarmee ontstaat een spanningsveld. Aan de ene kant meer vrijheid voor cryptohandel, aan de andere kant een munt die juist centralisatie en toezicht versterkt. Dit wijst erop dat Moskou vooral pragmatisch te werk gaat. Geopolitiek heeft grote impact op keuze De versoepeling is niet alleen economisch, maar ook geopolitiek van belang. Rusland wil laten zien dat het alternatieve financiële systemen kan ontwikkelen, onafhankelijk van het Westen. Een gereguleerde cryptomarkt kan bovendien bijdragen aan de samenwerking met BRICS-partners, die eveneens experimenteren met digitale valuta. Voor burgers kan dit leiden tot een verschuiving in hoe zij sparen en investeren. Naast spaargeld en vastgoed kan crypto zich ontwikkelen tot een derde pijler, vooral onder jongeren die digitaal vaardiger zijn. Voor de staat creëert dit meer legitimiteit en controle, terwijl het internationaal gezien een signaal afgeeft van onafhankelijkheid. Belangrijke keuze voor nabije toekomst Rusland staat op een kruispunt. Door de barrières voor persoonlijke cryptohandel te verlagen, krijgen burgers toegang tot een markt die eerder alleen voor de elite was weggelegd. Voor retailbeleggers betekent dit nieuwe kansen om te investeren en waarde op te slaan, terwijl de overheid meer data verzamelt en grip houdt. In vergelijking met eerdere restricties is dit een duidelijke verschuiving naar pragmatisch beleid. Toch blijft het een gecontroleerd experiment, waarin vrijheid en toezicht naast elkaar bestaan. Geopolitiek past de beweging in de bredere strategie om onafhankelijker te worden van het Westen. Of dit beleid leidt tot meer financiële vrijheid voor de bevolking, of juist tot nieuwe vormen van staatscontrole, zal de komende jaren blijken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003166-0.75%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03693+1.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011005+0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 03:02
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking

Investors choose this memecoin competitor with massive growth potential