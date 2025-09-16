XRP Supply Crunch Deepens While Traders Brace for Explosive Move

By: Coindoo
2025/09/16 22:35
Union
U$0.016044-23.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+3.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0469+1.63%

Market watchers point to a dramatic decline in reserves at Coinbase, one of the largest U.S. trading platforms, where visible holdings have been nearly wiped out in just three months.

On-chain trackers show that the exchange once managed close to a billion XRP across dozens of cold wallets earlier this summer. By mid-September, that figure had dwindled to under 100 million tokens, now stored in only a handful of addresses. The consolidation of wallets hints at a structural shift in custody practices, but analysts argue the bigger story is the sheer speed of depletion.

Treasury Holdings and ETF Push Fuel Momentum

The tightening supply comes as corporations begin treating XRP as a strategic reserve. At least eight companies have disclosed treasury allocations, with firms such as Trident Digital Tech Holdings, VivoPower International, and Wedbush International each reportedly holding more than $100 million worth of the asset. Supporters say this type of adoption reflects a growing perception of XRP as a tool for settlement and balance sheet diversification.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

At the same time, the ETF race is adding fuel to speculation. Eleven separate applications for U.S.-listed spot XRP funds are waiting for regulators to give the green light, with submissions from heavyweights like Fidelity, Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, ARK Invest, and Bitwise. One product, the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, is already preparing to launch under the ’40 Act framework, a move expected to pull in new categories of investors.

Broader Utility Expands Use Cases

Outside of financial products, XRP’s role is widening across global payments and tokenized finance. Banks are experimenting with its settlement speed in cross-border transfers, while projects are exploring its use in stablecoin transactions, interbank clearing, and even decentralized finance protocols. Analysts believe this combination of shrinking supply, institutional uptake, and growing utility could set the stage for a stronger price cycle.

Technical Outlook: Is $5 Within Reach?

Despite wider market swings, XRP has managed to hold a key psychological level around $3. Daily trading volumes recently spiked above $5.7 billion, and open interest across derivatives platforms sits at more than $8.5 billion.

Well-followed chartist Dark Defender argues that XRP has started breaking through weekly resistance levels. Using Elliott Wave and Fibonacci models, he identifies $4.39 and $5.85 as potential milestones in the coming months, while cautioning that pullbacks to the $2.85–$3.01 region remain possible.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Supply Crunch Deepens While Traders Brace for Explosive Move appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002646+3.56%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000468+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$237.82+1.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain