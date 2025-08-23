XRP Surpasses $3.05, Enters Top Global Assets

- XRP price passes $3.05; market cap hits $181 billion.
XRP’s price surpassed $3.05 on August 23, 2025, experiencing a 6.41% gain and surpassing $181 billion in market value, now ranking among the top 110 global assets.
This price surge underscores XRP’s growing market influence, highlighting increased trading activity and significant valuation shifts despite absent comments from Ripple or regulatory bodies.
XRP Soars as Market Cap Hits $181 Billion
XRP experienced an impressive price upswing on August 23, 2025, crossing $3.05 and achieving a market cap of $181 billion, surpassing prominent global assets. Trading volumes soared, with significant trading volume of $33 million transacted within a minute, marking a significant liquidity event.
Institutional trading desks engaged actively, opening $14 million in leveraged long positions, contributing to the volatility. Despite the significant price movement, there are no official acknowledgments or statements from Ripple’s leadership or major exchanges regarding this market event.
Market reactions have been notable, though official comments from Ripple executives or primary crypto influencers remain absent. Community discussions and speculations continue to circulate across Twitter and Reddit, yet no verified statements or official endorsements have emerged.
Trading Volume Surges by 121%, Ripple Silent
Did you know? XRP’s recent breakthrough into the top 110 assets parallels its historical $1.96 peak in 2021, where it fueled increased trading activities without long-term governance changes.
CoinMarketCap data reveals XRP trades at $3.05, boasting a market cap of $181.41 billion with a 4.54% dominance. Its 24-hour volume reached $10.69 billion, a notable increase of 121.29%. The circulating supply stands at 59.48 billion, with significant gains over recent months.XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:35 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
The Coincu research team indicates the XRP surge highlights robust trading dynamics, yet caution is advised given past patterns of short-term spikes followed by market corrections. Historical trends of increased institutional activity suggest potential continued market volatility.
Source: https://coincu.com/markets/xrp-price-tops-3-global-assets/