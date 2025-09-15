XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:55
Union
U$0.019674+36.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.06288-1.55%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07549+277.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-11.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15256+1.84%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.98%

XRP has surpassed Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. banks, in market cap, as growing institutional adoption and the proliferation of XRP ETFs are expected to drive further growth.

Summary

  • XRP has surpassed Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion and entering the top 100 global assets.
  • Growth is driven by instituitional adoption of Ripple’s ODL network and increasing ETF availability, with more approvals expected soon.

XRP has overtaken Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion compared with Citigroup’s $183 billion. This milestone positions XRP (XRP) among the top 100 global assets, surpassing companies such as Shopify and Verizon.

Source: @stedas

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service has likely played the key role in this growth, processing $1.3 trillion in cross-border transactions during the second quarter of 2025. ODL utilizes XRP as a bridge currency, enabling real-time settlements and reducing transaction costs by up to 70% compared to traditional systems. This efficiency has attracted partnerships with major financial institutions such as Santander, Standard Chartered, and American Express.

XRP gains traction as ETFs multiply

The growing popularity of XRP-focused ETFs has also contributed to its rising market cap. Notably, 3iQ’s XRPQ ETF recently surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management, establishing itself as the largest XRP ETF in Canada.

With more ETFs expected to receive approval, investor access to XRP is likely to expand further, supporting continued market growth. REX-Osprey ETFs covering XRP, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin have cleared the SEC’s 75-day review and are expected to list soon. Meanwhile, several other U.S. XRP ETF applications—including those from CoinShares, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and Grayscale—are currently under extended SEC review, with decisions now expected in October.

Source: https://crypto.news/xrp-surpasses-citigroup-in-market-capitalization/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto analyst Cryptadamist, since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 112 wallet addresses on the Tron
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02525-4.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 12:57
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-11.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010119-3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Share
Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Singapore is tightening its grip on crypto misconduct. Under new rules, unlicensed promotions or shady practices could lead to steep fines or prison time.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014943+1.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.