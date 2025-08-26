XRP Surpasses Shopify – ETF and Bank License Could Be Next Big Shock

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 01:30
XRP
TokenFi
Lorenzo Protocol
Stage
The achievement marks another step in the token’s evolution from a crypto-native asset into a contender on the global stage.

XRP Joins the Global Elite

According to data from Companiesmarketcap, XRP now holds the 94th spot among the world’s largest assets, surpassing Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify. This places the token alongside traditional heavyweights such as Booking Holdings, Texas Instruments, and Verizon, a remarkable climb for an asset that began as a niche player in the digital currency space.

The inclusion highlights the growing recognition of cryptocurrencies as part of the broader financial ecosystem. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to rise in global rankings, XRP’s move into the top 100 reinforces its role as one of the most significant altcoins of this cycle.

Rising Expectations for Major Catalysts

Momentum around XRP could intensify further in the months ahead. Market insiders are closely watching two developments that could transform its standing in October. The first is the long-awaited decision on an XRP spot ETF. Although the SEC delayed its verdict, approval would inject major liquidity into the asset by giving institutional investors direct access.

READ MORE:

From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

The second is Ripple’s push for a U.S. banking license. The company has already applied for both a Federal Reserve master account and a national banking charter. If granted, Ripple would become one of the first crypto firms formally integrated into the U.S. financial system — a landmark shift with implications far beyond XRP itself.

Toward Institutional Acceptance

Analysts believe that securing both a bank license and ETF approval in the same month could permanently cement XRP’s status as a core asset in global finance. Such milestones would mark the transition from speculative trading to widespread institutional adoption, placing XRP alongside commodities, stocks, and currencies that dominate today’s global markets.

For now, the token’s rise into the top 100 confirms what many in the “XRP Army” have long argued: that XRP is no longer just another altcoin but a growing force in the broader financial hierarchy. With October on the horizon, the stage may be set for its next leap forward.

